AI Admin Onboarding Video Maker for Seamless New Hires

Create engaging onboarding training videos effortlessly with AI avatars, transforming how HR teams welcome new hires.

Imagine a 45-second welcome video for new hires, delivered by a friendly AI avatar, introducing them to the company's culture and basic login procedures for the admin system. This AI onboarding video should feature a warm, professional visual style with upbeat background music, specifically designed for HR teams to integrate seamlessly into their initial communication. Leverage HeyGen's powerful "AI avatars" to create a personalized touch for each new employee.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the AI Admin Onboarding Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional and engaging AI onboarding videos for new hires to streamline your training process and elevate the employee experience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Onboarding Video
Begin by transforming your script into an engaging video using our intuitive text-to-video from script feature or by selecting a ready-to-use template for your onboarding video maker.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar and Style
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand and customize AI avatars with your company's branding controls, including logos and colors.
3
Step 3
Add Media and Voiceover
Enrich your content by adding relevant media from our extensive media library/stock support and utilize voiceover generation directly from your script for seamless video creation.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your video by adding subtitles/captions for accessibility, then export it using our aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature for delivering engaging video experiences to new hires.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers HR teams to easily create engaging AI onboarding videos, transforming employee onboarding. AI video maker delivers scalable content, streamlining training for new hires.

Accelerate Onboarding Video Creation

Rapidly generate professional and engaging AI onboarding videos for new hires in minutes, significantly cutting down production cycles for HR teams.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI onboarding videos benefit our HR teams and new hires?

HeyGen's AI onboarding videos streamline the employee onboarding process by creating engaging video experiences quickly. This empowers HR teams to deliver consistent, high-quality onboarding training to new hires without extensive video production expertise.

Is it possible to create scalable video content for various onboarding scenarios?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to easily produce scalable video content for all your onboarding training needs. Utilize video templates and customize AI avatars to maintain branding and deliver consistent, professional messages across different modules or departments.

What customization options are available for AI onboarding videos using HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can fully customize AI avatars, scripts, and branding elements like logos and colors to match your company's identity. This ensures your AI onboarding videos provide engaging video experiences that are perfectly aligned with your internal communications.

Can HeyGen simplify the process of becoming an AI video maker for onboarding?

HeyGen transforms anyone into an effective AI video maker, significantly simplifying onboarding video creation. Our AI video creation platform enables you to convert text scripts into professional videos using realistic AI avatars and dynamic scenes, without needing advanced technical skills.

