AI Admin Onboarding Video Maker for Seamless New Hires
Create engaging onboarding training videos effortlessly with AI avatars, transforming how HR teams welcome new hires.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers HR teams to easily create engaging AI onboarding videos, transforming employee onboarding. AI video maker delivers scalable content, streamlining training for new hires.
Enhance Employee Onboarding Engagement.
Boost new hire engagement and retention by delivering dynamic and personalized AI onboarding videos that captivate attention and improve knowledge absorption.
Scale Onboarding Content Creation.
Efficiently produce comprehensive onboarding training videos, ensuring consistent, high-quality content for all new hires across various departments.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can AI onboarding videos benefit our HR teams and new hires?
HeyGen's AI onboarding videos streamline the employee onboarding process by creating engaging video experiences quickly. This empowers HR teams to deliver consistent, high-quality onboarding training to new hires without extensive video production expertise.
Is it possible to create scalable video content for various onboarding scenarios?
Yes, HeyGen allows you to easily produce scalable video content for all your onboarding training needs. Utilize video templates and customize AI avatars to maintain branding and deliver consistent, professional messages across different modules or departments.
What customization options are available for AI onboarding videos using HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you can fully customize AI avatars, scripts, and branding elements like logos and colors to match your company's identity. This ensures your AI onboarding videos provide engaging video experiences that are perfectly aligned with your internal communications.
Can HeyGen simplify the process of becoming an AI video maker for onboarding?
HeyGen transforms anyone into an effective AI video maker, significantly simplifying onboarding video creation. Our AI video creation platform enables you to convert text scripts into professional videos using realistic AI avatars and dynamic scenes, without needing advanced technical skills.