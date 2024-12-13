ai ad video generator online For High-Impact Campaigns
Create winning ads and boost engagement instantly by leveraging realistic AI avatars and powerful AI-powered tools.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Craft a dynamic, 15-second advertising video targeting small business owners looking to quickly promote their services on social media. The visual and audio style is upbeat and engaging, with quick cuts and vibrant background music, ensuring immediate attention. Leveraging HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes, this AI Ad Creator can be generated directly from a text-to-video script, making ad creation effortless and fast.
Develop an inspiring 45-second custom video ad for marketing agencies showcasing a client's success story. The visual style is cinematic and emotionally resonant, paired with a professional, uplifting soundtrack and clearly visible subtitles for accessibility. This production would heavily rely on HeyGen's media library/stock support to find perfect supplementary footage, alongside accurate subtitles/captions to convey the narrative effectively.
Produce a vibrant, 20-second explainer video for busy entrepreneurs demonstrating the power of an online tool. The visual style is fast-paced and modern, with bright colors and high-energy background music that maintains viewer interest. This AI ad video generator online allows for instant video generation from text prompts, with the added benefit of aspect-ratio resizing & exports to seamlessly adapt content for various platforms.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Performing AI Video Ad Creation.
Quickly produce captivating, custom video ads with AI, maximizing impact and driving better campaign results in minutes.
Engaging Social Media Video Ads.
Effortlessly create dynamic social media video ads and clips, boosting engagement and expanding your online reach rapidly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create winning advertising videos with AI?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly produce high-impact advertising videos using AI-powered tools. Leverage custom video ads, AI avatars, and extensive video templates to achieve creative control and drive engagement, ensuring you create winning ads with AI.
Does HeyGen offer realistic AI avatars for product videos?
Yes, HeyGen provides a diverse selection of realistic AI avatars and AI Actors, perfect for narrating product videos or enhancing your custom video ads. This ensures your brand message is delivered professionally and engagingly within your advertising videos.
What is the process for generating custom video ads from text prompts?
HeyGen's intuitive AI Video Ad Generator allows you to transform text prompts into fully produced custom video ads. Simply input your script, and HeyGen's AI instantly generates your video with AI avatars, voiceovers, and dynamic scenes, streamlining your ad creation workflows.
Can I streamline my ad creation workflows using HeyGen's video templates?
Absolutely. HeyGen offers a rich library of professional video templates designed to accelerate your ad creation workflows. These templates provide a creative starting point, enabling instant video generation and consistent branding for your advertising videos.