Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a captivating 45-second product video aimed at fashion and beauty e-commerce brands looking to enhance their online presence. The video should adopt a luxurious and sleek visual style, utilizing soft lighting and elegant transitions, paired with a sophisticated, subtle background score. Illustrate how an AI Avatar can model different outfits or demonstrate makeup application, showcasing HeyGen's "AI avatars" capability to bring products to life without traditional filming.
Produce a dynamic 20-second social media ad designed for digital marketers seeking efficient ad creation. Employ a vibrant and energetic visual style with bold colors and rapid text animations, underscored by a modern, catchy jingle. This prompt emphasizes the "creative control" users have, demonstrating how HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" feature allows for quick adaptation of content across various social platforms like Instagram Reels and TikTok, ensuring maximum engagement.
Craft an informative 60-second video for e-commerce entrepreneurs who are exploring the benefits of AI Ads for their businesses. The visual aesthetic should be clean and professional, using explanatory graphics and on-screen text, supported by a clear, authoritative "Voiceover generation". Detail how an "ai ad video generator for ecommerce" like HeyGen reduces production costs and time, utilizing HeyGen's advanced "Voiceover generation" to narrate complex concepts simply and effectively.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Create High-Performing AI Video Ads.
Generate impactful AI ad videos for your ecommerce products rapidly, significantly lowering production costs and saving valuable time.
Generate Engaging Social Media Ads.
Quickly produce captivating social media ad videos and clips to promote your ecommerce products effectively across platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance the creative control over my ecommerce product videos?
HeyGen provides robust tools for creative control, allowing you to generate dynamic ecommerce product videos using AI avatars and customizable templates. You can effortlessly transform scripts into compelling visual narratives, ensuring your brand message is perfectly conveyed.
Can HeyGen help create engaging UGC ads for social media campaigns?
Absolutely. HeyGen is an effective AI Video Ad Maker that simplifies creating authentic UGC ads and social media ads. Utilize prebuilt ad templates and AI actors to produce highly engaging content quickly, ideal for diverse online video ad campaigns.
What makes HeyGen an efficient AI ad video generator for ecommerce businesses?
HeyGen stands out as a leading AI ad video generator for ecommerce by offering instant video generation from text, significantly lowering production costs and time saved. Our platform allows businesses to rapidly create high-quality AI Ads without extensive resources.
How does HeyGen support scaling the production of AI ads for various product videos?
HeyGen streamlines the production of AI ads, enabling you to scale content creation for multiple product videos across various platforms. With features like text-to-video generation and aspect-ratio resizing, you can efficiently adapt and distribute your campaigns.