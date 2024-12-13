AI Ad Video Generator: Create High-Impact Ads Fast

Boost your ROAS and create winning ads with ease using our prebuilt ad templates designed for instant video generation.

Craft a compelling 30-second ad where an AI avatar, representing a savvy marketer, explains how HeyGen's AI ad video generator streamlines creative workflows. Target this video at marketers and creative teams, featuring dynamic transitions, modern on-screen graphics, and an upbeat, professional voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation capability, showcasing rapid ad production.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Design a 15-second vertical UGC ad for TikTok and YouTube Shorts, demonstrating a product's benefit through a relatable scenario. This video should appeal to D2C brands and content creators, adopting an authentic, raw visual style with trending background music and casual narration derived from a script using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, ensuring quick captioning with subtitles/captions.
Prompt 2
Produce a sleek 45-second product video for an e-commerce store, highlighting key features of a new gadget. This video is intended for e-commerce teams and product managers, employing high-definition visuals, close-up shots, elegant background music, and an authoritative voiceover, all framed within one of HeyGen's templates & scenes to ensure a polished look, supported by a rich media library/stock support.
Prompt 3
Envision a 60-second instructional ad showcasing the versatility of HeyGen's AI actors in localizing content for global audiences. Address this to global brands and marketing agencies, utilizing diverse AI avatars in various settings, with each segment featuring seamless voiceover generation in different languages, demonstrating the power of localization and expanded reach.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Ad Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create high-impact video ads for any platform in minutes, transforming your marketing strategy with intelligent automation.

Step 1
Generate Your Script or Input
Start by crafting your ad script, providing text prompts, or uploading existing content. Our AI uses this foundation to generate the initial video concept, leveraging its text-to-video from script capability.
Step 2
Select Your AI Actors and Visuals
Browse a diverse library of AI avatars to find the perfect on-screen talent for your ad. You can also integrate product images or videos to visually represent your offering, bringing your AI Actors to life.
Step 3
Add Enhancements and Branding
Refine your ad by adding B-Roll footage, background music, and professional voiceovers. Enhance accessibility and engagement with automatic subtitles/captions to finalize your message.
Step 4
Export Your Instant Video Ad
Once satisfied, instantly generate and export your complete ad video. Choose from various aspect ratios optimized for different platforms, ensuring instant video generation for your campaign needs.

HeyGen revolutionizes ad creation, empowering marketers and creative teams to instantly generate high-performing AI ad videos. Boost your ROAS with AI-powered video ad making.

Produce Authentic Testimonial Ads

Leverage AI to easily create compelling customer success story videos, building trust and credibility for your brand's ad campaigns.

Frequently Asked Questions

What creative capabilities does HeyGen offer for generating AI ad videos?

HeyGen, an advanced AI ad video generator, provides robust creative capabilities for marketers. You can transform text or images into dynamic ad videos, integrate AI actors with emotion control, and leverage product clones to produce high-impact AI ads.

Can HeyGen help customize AI actors and voice clones for product videos?

Yes, HeyGen empowers users to customize AI Actors for their product videos, allowing for diverse representations. You can also generate realistic voice clones to ensure your brand's message is delivered authentically and with emotion control.

What are the benefits of using HeyGen's prebuilt ad templates for marketers?

HeyGen's prebuilt ad templates offer marketers a significant advantage by enabling instant video generation for various platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts. These templates allow creative teams to produce high-quality AI ads rapidly without extensive video editing experience.

How does HeyGen support global marketing efforts with AI video ads?

HeyGen allows you to localize your AI video ads into virtually any language, offering support for over 50 languages. This capability ensures your marketing content resonates with diverse global audiences, making your campaigns more effective worldwide.

