Create a compelling 45-second announcement video for small business owners launching a new product, utilizing a bright, energetic visual style with upbeat background music and a clear, concise voiceover. The video should effectively convey excitement and key features, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability for fast production.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an AI Agent Announcement Video Maker Works

Effortlessly craft professional announcement videos using HeyGen's AI-powered platform, ensuring your message is impactful and visually engaging.

1
Step 1
Select a Video Template
Begin by choosing from our diverse library of professionally designed video templates or start fresh with a blank canvas to suit your announcement style.
2
Step 2
Create Your AI Talent
Bring your announcement to life by selecting or customizing an AI avatar to present your message with a natural, engaging delivery.
3
Step 3
Paste Your Script
Simply paste your announcement script, and HeyGen will automatically generate a lifelike text-to-speech voiceover for your AI avatar.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your announcement video is perfect, easily export it in your desired format and share it across all your platforms for maximum reach.

HeyGen is your ultimate AI video generator for creating impactful agent announcement videos. Leverage our easy-to-use platform and video templates for fast production, transforming your corporate communications with dynamic text animations and AI avatars.

Enhance Corporate Communications & Training

Utilize AI to craft compelling internal announcements and training videos, ensuring your agents are informed and engaged with key updates.

Frequently Asked Questions

What creative features does HeyGen offer for video makers?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive AI video generator that makes video production accessible. Users can leverage a variety of video templates and AI avatars to quickly create engaging content, making it incredibly easy to use for any project.

What makes HeyGen an effective announcement video maker?

HeyGen is an ideal announcement video maker because it enables fast production of professional marketing videos. With features like text-to-speech voiceovers and customizable branding controls, you can quickly convey your message with clarity and impact.

Can HeyGen truly generate high-quality AI videos from text?

Yes, HeyGen functions as a powerful AI video generator, transforming simple text scripts into polished videos. It features realistic AI avatars and sophisticated voiceover generation, allowing users to create compelling narratives without needing complex equipment.

How can I ensure my brand's identity is maintained in videos made with HeyGen?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls to seamlessly integrate your brand's identity into every video. You can easily add your logo, adjust colors, and utilize the extensive media library to align content perfectly with your visual guidelines.

