Win More Clients with Our Agency Pitch Video Maker

Transform scripts into compelling video pitches effortlessly. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to win more client proposals and market your services.

365/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a concise 30-second marketing video for small business owners, demonstrating how effortlessly they can create engaging content. The video should have a friendly, clear visual style with a conversational audio tone, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation to deliver a relatable message that resonates with viewers.
Example Prompt 2
Create an informative 60-second sales pitch video targeting sales teams, explaining a complex service to potential clients. The visual presentation should be authoritative and crisp, accompanied by a professional and clear audio track, using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to ensure accuracy and including Subtitles/captions for broader accessibility as a Sales Pitch Video Maker.
Example Prompt 3
Produce an inspiring 50-second video presentation for entrepreneurs pitching their startup idea to investors, showcasing innovation and future vision. This video should adopt an innovative, polished visual aesthetic with modern stock visuals and a confident narration, utilizing HeyGen's Media library/stock support and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to achieve a high-impact, professional finish.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an agency pitch video maker Works

Create compelling agency pitch videos and client proposals effortlessly with AI-powered tools, transforming your ideas into professional video presentations in minutes.

1
Step 1
Select Your Foundation
Start by choosing from a variety of professional templates or paste your script to leverage our Text-to-video from script feature, instantly generating your video's core. This sets the stage for a persuasive presentation.
2
Step 2
Customize with Your Brand
Personalize your video by adding your agency's logo and brand colors using Branding controls. You can also incorporate unique visuals from the media library/stock support to make your pitch truly stand out.
3
Step 3
Incorporate AI Avatars and Voice
Bring your message to life by adding AI avatars to present your pitch. Enhance clarity and engagement with natural-sounding voiceover generation, ensuring your presentation is both dynamic and professional.
4
Step 4
Refine and Export Your Pitch
Review your video in the online editor, making any final adjustments to timing or content. Once perfected, easily export your pitch in various aspect ratios, ready for client presentations or investor pitches.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Produce Dynamic Social Media Content

.

Effortlessly create engaging social media videos and short clips to enhance your agency's online presence and connect with your audience.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen elevate my video presentations?

HeyGen empowers you to craft professional video presentations effortlessly. Utilize our diverse professional templates and powerful online editor to transform your ideas into compelling visual narratives, perfect for investor pitches or client proposals.

Does HeyGen offer creative tools for engaging pitch videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to spark creativity for your pitch videos. With realistic AI avatars, dynamic animations, and a rich media library, you can easily produce captivating marketing videos that truly stand out.

How does HeyGen simplify creating an AI-powered sales pitch video?

HeyGen streamlines the process of becoming a top sales pitch video maker. Simply input your script, and HeyGen's AI video maker will generate a professional video with natural voiceovers and AI avatars, saving you time and resources.

What makes HeyGen an effective agency pitch video maker?

HeyGen stands out as an exceptional agency pitch video maker due to its intuitive drag-and-drop editor and comprehensive features. It enables agencies to quickly create high-quality, branded videos for diverse client proposals and presentations, ensuring a professional and consistent brand message.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo