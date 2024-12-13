Create a 2-minute instructional video for new affiliate partners, explaining the technical setup and initial steps of their program. The visual style should be professional and clean, using screen recordings blended with clear infographics, complemented by a confident, authoritative voiceover. This video will demonstrate how HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability can efficiently generate complex technical explanations, enhanced by "AI avatars" to guide users through the intricate "affiliate onboarding video maker" interface.

Generate Video