A compelling 45-second advocacy video production piece is needed, targeting young adults interested in environmental issues, urging them to reduce plastic consumption. The visual style should be impactful, combining serene natural landscapes with jarring images of pollution, underscored by a somber yet hopeful musical score. Utilize HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature to highlight key statistics and calls to action, ensuring the message resonates powerfully even without sound.

