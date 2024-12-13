Your Advocacy Campaign Video Generator for Real Change

Create compelling awareness campaigns faster. Leverage AI avatars to bring your stories to life and drive engagement for your cause.

For non-profits seeking to engage potential donors and volunteers, a compelling 90-second awareness campaign video is needed, featuring an empathetic and hopeful visual style with clear, professional narration. HeyGen's AI avatars can present key statistics and share personal testimonials, further enhanced by natural Voiceover generation to connect emotionally with the audience.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an urgent 60-second social media video aimed at young adults and activists, designed to drive engagement with a critical issue. Employ a dynamic and impactful visual style with upbeat background music. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to quickly generate urgent messages, complemented by Subtitles/captions for maximum accessibility across various platforms.
Example Prompt 2
An informative 2-minute advocacy campaign video is essential for policy makers and community leaders, designed to explain a complex societal issue with an authoritative, data-driven visual approach and a calm, persuasive voiceover. This storytelling piece can be built efficiently using HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes for structural guidance, enriching the content with relevant visuals from the Media library/stock support.
Example Prompt 3
Craft an inspiring 45-second fundraising ad targeting individuals and corporate sponsors, utilizing an uplifting visual and audio style to evoke emotional support. This AI video should feature compelling AI avatars delivering a brief, impactful call to action, and benefit from HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure optimal display across diverse social media and digital ad placements.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Advocacy Campaign Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create compelling advocacy videos to raise awareness and drive engagement for your cause, transforming your message into impactful visual stories with AI.

1
Step 1
Create Your Compelling Narrative
Start by inputting your text or script into our platform. This allows for seamless "Text-to-video from script" transformation, ensuring your message is effectively conveyed for your "awareness campaigns".
2
Step 2
Choose Engaging Visual Elements
Select from a variety of video templates to kickstart your project or personalize with lifelike "AI avatars". These visual tools enhance your message, driving engagement across platforms.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Voice and Captions
Enhance your video's clarity and reach by utilizing "Voiceover generation" to narrate your message. This feature ensures your video is impactful and understood, especially when advocating for crucial issues.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Campaign
Finalize your creation and export your video using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for optimal viewing. Share your compelling "AI video" across platforms to maximize your campaign's reach and impact.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspire Audiences with Motivational Content

.

Develop inspiring advocacy videos that connect emotionally with your audience and encourage action for your cause.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate AI video creation from text?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars to transform your scripts into engaging AI videos. Simply input your text, select an AI avatar, and HeyGen generates a professional video with synchronized voiceover generation and realistic expressions, streamlining your Text-to-Video Creation.

Can I customize my videos with my own branding and media using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo, brand colors, and custom fonts. You can also upload your own media to personalize any of HeyGen's diverse video templates, ensuring your content aligns perfectly with your brand identity.

What multilingual support and accessibility features does HeyGen offer?

HeyGen provides extensive Multilingual Support through its advanced voiceover generation capabilities, enabling you to reach a global audience with ease. Additionally, it automatically generates subtitles/captions, enhancing accessibility and engagement for all viewers.

How can HeyGen help nonprofits with advocacy campaign videos?

HeyGen empowers nonprofits to create compelling advocacy campaign videos quickly and efficiently with its AI Video Generator. Our platform simplifies storytelling, helping organizations drive engagement and raise awareness for their crucial causes with professional-grade content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo