Advertising Report Video Maker: Create Dynamic Visuals

Effortlessly turn complex marketing data into compelling advertising report videos. Our Text-to-video from script feature streamlines creation and boosts engagement.

Imagine a 30-second marketing report video showcasing Q3 performance, targeting marketing analysts and small business owners. The visual style should be modern and data-driven, featuring clean graphics and dynamic text overlays, while the audio should have an upbeat, professional tone delivered by a clear AI-generated voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and Voiceover generation capabilities to quickly transform raw data into a compelling narrative.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second dynamic marketing report video for creative teams and marketing agencies, focusing on a recent successful campaign. The visual style should be engaging and storytelling-oriented, with brand-consistent visuals and animated elements, complemented by inspiring music and professional narration. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes for a head start and its Media library/stock support to enrich the visual narrative.
Example Prompt 2
Create a 60-second video ad demonstrating the impact of a new product launch, intended for performance marketers and e-commerce brands. The visual style should be fast-paced and attention-grabbing, highlighting product features and showing A/B test variations, accompanied by an energetic, concise voiceover and impactful sound effects. Incorporate HeyGen's AI avatars to present key statistics and Subtitles/captions for maximum accessibility.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a concise 15-second advertising report video designed for social media managers and content creators to quickly share campaign highlights. The visual style needs to be short-form and visually appealing, featuring quick cuts and a user-generated content feel, with trendy music and brief, engaging narration. Emphasize HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to seamlessly adapt the content for various social platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Advertising Report Video Maker Works

Transform your advertising data into engaging, professional video reports quickly and easily with our AI-powered platform.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Choose from a variety of professionally designed 'Templates & scenes' to quickly set the stage for your advertising report video. Alternatively, paste your script for an AI-generated video.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Assets
Incorporate your advertising data, charts, and brand visuals by uploading them from your computer or choosing from the extensive 'Media library/stock support' within the platform.
3
Step 3
Generate AI Elements
Enhance your report with 'AI avatars' to narrate your data, generate lifelike voiceovers, and automatically add subtitles for improved accessibility and engagement.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Fine-tune your video with 'Branding controls (logo, colors)' to ensure consistency. Then, export your finished advertising report in your desired format and aspect ratio, ready for sharing.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Visually Present Report Insights

.

Transform complex marketing reports into engaging AI videos, effectively showcasing key advertising performance and customer success stories.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create compelling marketing report videos?

HeyGen, as an advanced AI video creation platform, allows you to easily transform complex marketing reports into dynamic, compelling marketing report videos. Utilize ready-made Templates & scenes and AI avatars to quickly generate professional content, making HeyGen an effective advertising report video maker.

What types of video ads can I create with HeyGen's AI Video Ad Maker?

HeyGen's AI Video Ad Maker empowers you to produce a wide range of winning video ads, including UGC-style video ads, product videos, and general advertising videos. Leverage Text-to-video from script and Voiceover generation to craft high-quality content that resonates with your audience across various social platforms.

Can I customize the branding and visual elements of my videos using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors to maintain a consistent brand identity across all your professional videos. Our drag-and-drop editor, combined with a vast Media library/stock support, makes it simple to personalize templates or create custom assets.

How does HeyGen streamline the creative process for marketing campaigns?

HeyGen's creative engine, with its prompt-native video creation capabilities, significantly streamlines the end-to-end video generation process for marketing campaigns. This enables quick iteration and production of various social media videos, optimizing your creative tests and saving time and resources.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo