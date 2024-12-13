Advertisement Video Maker for Engaging & High-Converting Ads

Transform text into powerful video ads with AI avatars, engaging animations, and easy-to-use drag-and-drop tools for social media success.

Imagine a vibrant 30-second advertisement video maker tutorial aimed at budding entrepreneurs or small business owners, showcasing how effortlessly they can craft professional ads. The visual style should be clean, modern, and highly engaging, featuring an enthusiastic AI avatar guiding the user through the process, set to an upbeat, inspiring background track. This video will demonstrate the power of HeyGen's AI avatars to personalize marketing messages without complex filming.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 45-second promotional video targeting marketing professionals who need to rapidly produce high-quality video ads for diverse campaigns. The visual aesthetic should be sleek and fast-paced, incorporating professional stock footage and seamless transitions, complemented by a clear, authoritative voiceover explaining the efficiency gains. Emphasize how HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature streamlines content creation from mere words.
Example Prompt 2
Create a compelling 60-second explainer video designed for content creators and educators looking to transform their extensive material into concise, shareable shorts or online video ads. The visual style should be informative yet visually stimulating, utilizing animated text overlays and rich visuals pulled from HeyGen's Media library/stock support, accompanied by a friendly, articulate voiceover. This prompt highlights the ease of repurposing content with integrated media assets.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a quick-hitting 15-second social media ad tailored for e-commerce businesses eager to grab immediate attention and drive sales. The visual and audio style should be bright, punchy, and visually striking with rapid cuts and a clear call-to-action, highlighting a product. This short clip will demonstrate how easily customizable Templates & scenes in HeyGen enable businesses to launch captivating social media ads in minutes.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Advertisement Video Maker Works

Create compelling video ads effortlessly with AI-powered tools, transforming your ideas into high-impact campaigns ready for any platform.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Select from a diverse library of pre-designed video templates to kickstart your advertisement. These templates provide a professional foundation, making video creation accessible without design skills.
2
Step 2
Add Your Message with AI Avatars
Bring your script to life by selecting an AI avatar to present your message. This feature allows for engaging narration and professional delivery without the need for actors or complex filming.
3
Step 3
Apply Customization with Drag-and-Drop Tools
Personalize your ad with intuitive drag-and-drop tools. Easily add your brand assets, text, images, and music, ensuring your advertisement aligns perfectly with your campaign vision.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Quality Video Ad
Generate your advertisement with high-quality exports suitable for all major social media and advertising platforms. Your finished video will be optimized for impact and clarity.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Impactful Testimonial Videos

.

Transform customer success stories into compelling AI-powered videos for powerful social proof in your ads.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my advertisement videos with AI-powered tools?

HeyGen revolutionizes the advertisement video maker experience by leveraging advanced AI-powered tools. You can effortlessly transform your scripts into captivating video ads using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, making HeyGen an unparalleled AI video ad maker for creative marketing campaigns.

What creative resources does HeyGen provide for producing compelling video ads?

HeyGen offers a rich library of creative video templates and engaging animations, empowering users to produce professional promo videos without extensive design skills. Its intuitive interface and drag-and-drop tools make it an ideal online video ad maker for crafting dynamic and visually appealing marketing videos.

Can I customize the branding for my video ads created with HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to integrate your unique logos, colors, and visual identity into every video ad. This ensures consistent brand films and promotional videos, ready for high-quality exports across all your chosen social platforms.

Does HeyGen support creating video ads optimized for social media and other platforms?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to help you create impactful video ads tailored for various destinations, including social media ads and YouTube ads, with flexible aspect-ratio resizing. You can easily add music integration and clear call-to-action elements to maximize engagement across diverse social media campaigns.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo