The administrative training video maker that saves you time

Transform your administrative training into dynamic educational content and onboarding videos with powerful Text-to-video from script capabilities.

Create a compelling 60-second administrative training video designed for new hires, introducing them to company culture and essential first-day procedures. This onboarding video should adopt a professional yet welcoming visual style, featuring an AI avatar guiding them through key information with a friendly, clear voiceover, making their initial experience smooth and engaging.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Administrative Training Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your administrative training content into professional, engaging videos, streamlining your learning and development processes.

1
Step 1
Create Your Training Script
Outline your administrative training content by writing a clear, concise script. Utilize the "Text-to-video from script" feature to automatically transform your text into an engaging video.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar and Visuals
Enhance your instructional videos by choosing from a diverse library of "AI avatars" to present your content. Add relevant visuals from our media library to support your narrative effectively.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Captions
Reinforce your organization's identity using "Branding controls" to apply custom logos and colors. Ensure accessibility and clarity for all training videos by adding accurate subtitles.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your administrative training video by using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize it for various platforms. Share it seamlessly across your learning management systems or internal channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers organizations to streamline the creation of high-quality administrative training videos, making complex instructional content engaging and accessible. As an AI-powered training video maker, it boosts learning and development efforts by producing professional onboarding videos, SOPs, and e-learning courses efficiently.

Enhance Training Engagement and Retention

.

Leverage AI-powered video creation to significantly boost trainee engagement and improve knowledge retention across all administrative training programs.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of administrative training videos?

HeyGen simplifies creating professional administrative training videos by leveraging advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology. You can efficiently transform scripts into engaging instructional videos, streamlining your learning and development efforts.

What branding options are available for training videos made with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly incorporate your company's logo and colors directly into your online training videos. This ensures your educational content remains consistently on-brand and professional for all video creation.

Can HeyGen be used for generating onboarding or SOP videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an ideal video maker for generating clear onboarding and SOP videos. With integrated voiceover generation and automatic subtitles/captions, you can quickly produce comprehensive instructional videos for new employees or detailed procedural guides.

How does HeyGen ensure the quality and versatility of educational content?

HeyGen ensures high-quality educational content through professional AI avatars and comprehensive video creation tools. You can easily adjust aspect ratios and export videos in various formats, making them suitable for any virtual training platform or online course.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo