The administrative training video maker that saves you time
Transform your administrative training into dynamic educational content and onboarding videos with powerful Text-to-video from script capabilities.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers organizations to streamline the creation of high-quality administrative training videos, making complex instructional content engaging and accessible. As an AI-powered training video maker, it boosts learning and development efforts by producing professional onboarding videos, SOPs, and e-learning courses efficiently.
Develop Comprehensive E-learning Courses.
Efficiently create a wider range of high-quality e-learning courses and instructional videos to educate and onboard employees globally.
Simplify Complex Administrative Procedures.
Transform intricate administrative topics and standard operating procedures (SOPs) into clear, easy-to-understand instructional videos for staff.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify the creation of administrative training videos?
HeyGen simplifies creating professional administrative training videos by leveraging advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology. You can efficiently transform scripts into engaging instructional videos, streamlining your learning and development efforts.
What branding options are available for training videos made with HeyGen?
HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly incorporate your company's logo and colors directly into your online training videos. This ensures your educational content remains consistently on-brand and professional for all video creation.
Can HeyGen be used for generating onboarding or SOP videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen is an ideal video maker for generating clear onboarding and SOP videos. With integrated voiceover generation and automatic subtitles/captions, you can quickly produce comprehensive instructional videos for new employees or detailed procedural guides.
How does HeyGen ensure the quality and versatility of educational content?
HeyGen ensures high-quality educational content through professional AI avatars and comprehensive video creation tools. You can easily adjust aspect ratios and export videos in various formats, making them suitable for any virtual training platform or online course.