Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a 45-second dynamic promotional video designed for digital marketers and e-commerce brands aiming to captivate their audience with engaging video ads. This video should feature vibrant colors, energetic animations, and a modern electronic soundtrack, coupled with a confident "AI avatar" delivering key messages. Highlight how "Voiceover generation" can further personalize these animated ad templates for various campaigns.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 60-second short video for product launch teams and content creators, illustrating the power of creative assets in crafting impactful promotional videos. Adopt a sleek, cinematic visual style with an inspiring orchestral score, depicting diverse use cases for comprehensive "Media library/stock support". Showcase how even complex narratives can be effortlessly transformed into polished videos using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability.
Example Prompt 3
Picture a concise 20-second ad video template for advertising agencies and brand strategists, emphasizing quick ad creation and multi-platform readiness. The visual presentation should be bold and direct, with punchy sound effects and an energetic jingle, ensuring "Subtitles/captions" are prominently displayed for silent viewing. Demonstrate the versatility of "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize high-quality video ads across various social media platforms.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Ad Video Templates Work

Craft compelling video ads effortlessly with customizable templates, dynamic features, and professional quality outputs designed for every platform.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Ad Video Template
Select from a wide array of professional ad video templates and scenes designed to capture attention and streamline your ad creation process.
2
Step 2
Add Your Brand Content
Easily integrate your text, images, and videos using our media library/stock support or upload your own creative assets to personalize your ad.
3
Step 3
Apply Dynamic Elements
Elevate your ad's appeal with professional voiceover generation, ensuring your message is delivered clearly and impactfully for engaging video ads.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Quality Ad
Finalize your ad by reviewing and then exporting your high-quality video ad in various aspect ratios, ready for any platform.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen elevate my ad video templates?

HeyGen transforms your ad video templates into engaging video ads using advanced AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. You can quickly generate high-quality video ads from a simple script, enhancing your creative assets with ease.

Can HeyGen customize promotional videos for my brand?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides customizable templates for creating professional marketing and promotional videos. Easily integrate your brand's logo and colors, and leverage our media library to ensure every video reflects your unique identity.

What kind of animated ad templates does HeyGen offer?

HeyGen offers a diverse selection of animated ad templates designed to create high-quality video ads. Our platform allows you to incorporate lifelike AI avatars and animations, ensuring your video ads are both dynamic and professional, ready for any platform.

Does HeyGen simplify the ad creation process for video ads?

Yes, HeyGen significantly streamlines ad creation, making it effortless to produce compelling marketing videos. Utilize text-to-video from script and integrated voiceover generation to quickly turn your ideas into polished video ads without extensive editing.

