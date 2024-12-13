Ad Video Generator with AI: Create Winning Ads Fast

Transform scripts into high-performing video ads with our powerful Text-to-video from script capability, no editing skills required.

368/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a professional and clean 45-second video, aimed at marketers, illustrating how to create winning ads with AI efficiently. The audio should be energetic with inspiring background music. This video should emphasize HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" feature, allowing users to quickly assemble high-quality video ads from pre-designed layouts.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a trendy, fast-paced 60-second ad designed for content creators and social media managers looking to boost their engagement on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. This video should showcase the ease of creating compelling social media ads, leveraging HeyGen's advanced "Voiceover generation" feature to add diverse, impactful narration to their content, ensuring the audio is engaging.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a clear and informative 30-second video ad, targeting businesses that want to reach a global or diverse audience, explaining the importance of accessibility in video marketing. The visual style should be direct with clean graphics, and the video must highlight HeyGen's automatic "Subtitles/captions" feature, demonstrating how easy it is to add comprehensive captions to any video ad for maximum reach.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Ad Video Generator with AI Works

Effortlessly create captivating and high-performing video ads with AI-powered tools, even without prior editing skills. Turn your ideas into winning ads.

1
Step 1
Create Your Ad Script
Start by inputting your ad copy. Our platform uses your "scripts" to instantly generate an initial video draft using "Text-to-video from script" technology, setting the foundation for your winning ad.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of "AI avatars" to represent your brand. Personalize their appearance and voice to match your ad's tone and deliver your message effectively with this core "AI avatars" feature.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and Subtitles
Enhance your message by integrating professional "Voiceovers" and synchronized subtitles. Our "Voiceover generation" ensures your ad is clear, engaging, and accessible to a wider audience, increasing impact.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Performing Ad
Finalize your ad by choosing the desired aspect ratio and instantly exporting your "high-performing video ads". Utilize "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to ensure your content is perfectly optimized for all social media platforms and campaigns.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Compelling Customer Testimonial Ads

.

Transform customer success stories into powerful, engaging AI video ads that build trust and convert prospects into loyal customers.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen help create winning video ads with AI?

HeyGen's AI video ad generator leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to simplify the production of high-performing video ads. Marketers can easily create compelling social media ads that capture attention and drive results.

What features make HeyGen's AI ad generator easy to use for marketers?

HeyGen offers an easy drag-and-drop editor and a wide array of video templates, allowing users with no editing skills needed to produce professional video ads. You can effortlessly generate voiceovers and add subtitles directly within the platform.

Can HeyGen's AI avatars enhance my video ad campaigns?

Absolutely, HeyGen's realistic AI avatars bring your scripts to life, making your video ads more engaging and dynamic. They can be customized to deliver your key messages and calls to action (CTAs) effectively, improving campaign performance.

What kind of video ads can I produce with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can produce a variety of high-performing video ads tailored for social media and other digital platforms. Utilize our AI ad video generator to create impactful content from scratch or by customizing existing video templates.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo