Ad Video Generator with AI: Create Winning Ads Fast
Transform scripts into high-performing video ads with our powerful Text-to-video from script capability, no editing skills required.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a professional and clean 45-second video, aimed at marketers, illustrating how to create winning ads with AI efficiently. The audio should be energetic with inspiring background music. This video should emphasize HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" feature, allowing users to quickly assemble high-quality video ads from pre-designed layouts.
Develop a trendy, fast-paced 60-second ad designed for content creators and social media managers looking to boost their engagement on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. This video should showcase the ease of creating compelling social media ads, leveraging HeyGen's advanced "Voiceover generation" feature to add diverse, impactful narration to their content, ensuring the audio is engaging.
Produce a clear and informative 30-second video ad, targeting businesses that want to reach a global or diverse audience, explaining the importance of accessibility in video marketing. The visual style should be direct with clean graphics, and the video must highlight HeyGen's automatic "Subtitles/captions" feature, demonstrating how easy it is to add comprehensive captions to any video ad for maximum reach.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Leverage AI video to quickly design and deploy captivating ads that drive superior results and engage your target audience effectively.
Engaging Social Media Ads.
Effortlessly produce dynamic social media video ads and clips, optimized for various platforms to boost engagement and reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen help create winning video ads with AI?
HeyGen's AI video ad generator leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to simplify the production of high-performing video ads. Marketers can easily create compelling social media ads that capture attention and drive results.
What features make HeyGen's AI ad generator easy to use for marketers?
HeyGen offers an easy drag-and-drop editor and a wide array of video templates, allowing users with no editing skills needed to produce professional video ads. You can effortlessly generate voiceovers and add subtitles directly within the platform.
Can HeyGen's AI avatars enhance my video ad campaigns?
Absolutely, HeyGen's realistic AI avatars bring your scripts to life, making your video ads more engaging and dynamic. They can be customized to deliver your key messages and calls to action (CTAs) effectively, improving campaign performance.
What kind of video ads can I produce with HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you can produce a variety of high-performing video ads tailored for social media and other digital platforms. Utilize our AI ad video generator to create impactful content from scratch or by customizing existing video templates.