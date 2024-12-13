Ad Video Generator: Create High-Impact Ads with AI

Rapidly create professional video ads from scripts. Our text-to-video from script feature helps marketers generate engaging content fast.

Create a dynamic 30-second AI video ad showcasing a new fashion accessory, targeting small business owners and e-commerce sellers. The visual style should be sleek and modern with quick cuts, while the audio features an upbeat, enthusiastic voiceover. Highlight how easy it is to produce professional ads using HeyGen's brandable templates and integrated voiceover generation, transforming static product shots into engaging content.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a compelling 45-second video ad designed for marketers and advertising agencies, illustrating how to effortlessly create video ads for complex services. The visual aesthetic should be professional and sophisticated, utilizing crisp product shots and engaging AI actors to demonstrate features, complemented by a calm, authoritative AI voice. Emphasize the efficiency of incorporating realistic AI avatars and leveraging HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support to enhance visual appeal without extensive filming.
Prompt 2
Generate a fun and quirky 60-second video tutorial for content creators and social media managers, demonstrating how to transform simple text prompts into captivating AI video ads. The visual style should incorporate vibrant animations and dynamic transitions, paired with playful background music and a friendly AI voice. Showcase the power of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, ensuring accessibility with automatic subtitles/captions for broader reach across platforms.
Prompt 3
Craft a high-impact 15-second video ad for digital advertisers and agencies managing multi-platform campaigns. The visual style should be fast-paced with impactful transitions and text overlays, set to energetic electronic music with a concise AI voice. This video ad maker prompt should highlight HeyGen's crucial aspect-ratio resizing & exports capability, demonstrating how to quickly adapt a single video for various social media formats to maximize campaign reach.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Ad Video Generator Works

Transform your marketing strategy by effortlessly creating high-impact video ads with our intuitive AI video ad maker, designed for speed and creativity.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by using text prompts or pasting your existing scripts to instantly generate the foundation for your ad video with our text-to-video from script feature.
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Select from a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars or upload your own media to perfectly represent your brand and engage your audience.
Step 3
Refine and Brand Your Ad
Generate professional voiceovers for your ad and apply your unique branding controls, including logos and colors, to ensure consistency.
Step 4
Export and Share
Export your high-quality AI video ad in various aspect ratios, ready to be shared across all your marketing channels with ease.

HeyGen is an advanced AI video ad maker, empowering marketers and content creators to quickly create video ads. Produce high-quality, engaging video ads efficiently.

Customer Testimonial Ads

Easily create compelling video ads showcasing customer success to build trust and credibility.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the process to create video ads efficiently?

HeyGen's AI ad video generator streamlines creation with an intuitive drag-and-drop editor and brandable templates. Simply input your text prompts or scripts, and HeyGen helps you quickly create compelling video ads.

Can HeyGen produce AI video ads with realistic AI actors and custom voice overs?

Yes, HeyGen is a powerful AI video ad maker that enables you to feature lifelike AI actors and AI avatars in your ads. You can bring your scripts to life with authentic voice over options, enhancing the overall creative appeal.

What creative elements can I include in my AI video ads with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can easily incorporate various creative elements into your AI video ads, including professional product shots and even simulate AI UGC Video content. Utilize brandable templates to add impactful call-to-action messages for effective marketing.

How can marketers leverage HeyGen for efficient video ad creation?

Marketers can leverage HeyGen as an advanced AI video ad maker to rapidly produce high-quality video ads from scripts. Its powerful features, including AI actors and customizable scenes, allow for quick iteration and deployment of diverse ad campaigns.

