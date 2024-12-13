Create Stunning Ads with Our Video Ad Maker

Transform your ad campaigns with customizable templates and AI avatars for engaging, professional-quality videos.

485/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In a 60-second narrative, introduce your innovative product to a professional audience with a polished and sophisticated tone. Utilize HeyGen's AI video ad generator to craft a sleek presentation that combines AI avatars with a compelling voiceover. The video should focus on the technical prowess of your offering, using pre-made video templates to maintain a consistent and professional aesthetic. This approach will resonate with decision-makers looking for cutting-edge solutions.
Prompt 2
Engage a youthful, trend-conscious audience with a 30-second UGC-style video ad that feels authentic and relatable. Employ HeyGen's online video ad creator to produce a lively and spontaneous narrative, featuring real-life scenarios and user testimonials. The video should incorporate subtitles to enhance accessibility and ensure the message is clear and impactful. With a focus on creativity, this ad will use a mix of candid shots and energetic music to capture the essence of your brand.
Prompt 3
Craft a 90-second animated advertisement that tells a compelling story to a family-oriented audience. Using HeyGen's animated advertisement creator, develop a heartwarming narrative that highlights the benefits of your product in everyday family life. The video should utilize HeyGen's media library for rich, colorful visuals and a gentle, soothing soundtrack to evoke a sense of warmth and trust. This approach will appeal to parents seeking reliable and family-friendly solutions.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use an Ad Campaign Video Maker

Create engaging video ads effortlessly with our intuitive ad campaign video maker. Follow these four simple steps to bring your vision to life.

1
Step 1
Choose a Pre-made Video Template
Start by selecting from a variety of pre-made video templates designed to suit different ad campaign needs. These templates provide a solid foundation for your creative vision.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars for a Personal Touch
Enhance your video with AI avatars that can deliver your message in a relatable and engaging manner. This feature allows you to create a more personalized ad experience.
3
Step 3
Customize with Branding Controls
Apply your brand's unique identity by using our branding controls. Easily incorporate your logo, colors, and other brand elements to ensure consistency across your ad campaigns.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video in the Desired Format
Once your video ad is ready, export it in the format that best suits your platform requirements. Our tool supports various aspect ratios and export options to meet your needs.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes ad campaign video creation with its AI-powered tools, enabling marketers to produce high-performing video ads swiftly and creatively. Utilize features like AI avatars and customizable templates to craft engaging, animated advertisements that captivate audiences.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Highlight customer achievements through dynamic AI-generated videos, building trust and credibility with your audience.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI video ad generator work?

HeyGen's AI video ad generator allows you to create engaging video ads by transforming your script into a polished video. With features like AI avatars and voiceover generation, you can produce professional-quality ads effortlessly.

What makes HeyGen an effective online video ad creator?

HeyGen stands out as an online video ad creator by offering customizable templates and a media library, enabling you to craft unique and visually appealing ads. Its branding controls ensure your videos align with your brand identity.

Can I use HeyGen for animated ad creation?

Yes, HeyGen is an excellent animated ad maker, providing pre-made video templates and scenes that simplify the creation of dynamic and eye-catching animated advertisements.

Why choose HeyGen for UGC-style video ads?

HeyGen is ideal for creating UGC-style video ads, thanks to its intuitive tools and AI avatars that help you produce authentic and relatable content that resonates with your audience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo