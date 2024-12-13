Create Stunning Ads with Our Video Ad Maker
Transform your ad campaigns with customizable templates and AI avatars for engaging, professional-quality videos.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
In a 60-second narrative, introduce your innovative product to a professional audience with a polished and sophisticated tone. Utilize HeyGen's AI video ad generator to craft a sleek presentation that combines AI avatars with a compelling voiceover. The video should focus on the technical prowess of your offering, using pre-made video templates to maintain a consistent and professional aesthetic. This approach will resonate with decision-makers looking for cutting-edge solutions.
Engage a youthful, trend-conscious audience with a 30-second UGC-style video ad that feels authentic and relatable. Employ HeyGen's online video ad creator to produce a lively and spontaneous narrative, featuring real-life scenarios and user testimonials. The video should incorporate subtitles to enhance accessibility and ensure the message is clear and impactful. With a focus on creativity, this ad will use a mix of candid shots and energetic music to capture the essence of your brand.
Craft a 90-second animated advertisement that tells a compelling story to a family-oriented audience. Using HeyGen's animated advertisement creator, develop a heartwarming narrative that highlights the benefits of your product in everyday family life. The video should utilize HeyGen's media library for rich, colorful visuals and a gentle, soothing soundtrack to evoke a sense of warmth and trust. This approach will appeal to parents seeking reliable and family-friendly solutions.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes ad campaign video creation with its AI-powered tools, enabling marketers to produce high-performing video ads swiftly and creatively. Utilize features like AI avatars and customizable templates to craft engaging, animated advertisements that captivate audiences.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Leverage AI technology to quickly produce compelling video ads that drive results and enhance your marketing campaigns.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Create captivating social media content effortlessly, boosting engagement and expanding your brand's reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen's AI video ad generator work?
HeyGen's AI video ad generator allows you to create engaging video ads by transforming your script into a polished video. With features like AI avatars and voiceover generation, you can produce professional-quality ads effortlessly.
What makes HeyGen an effective online video ad creator?
HeyGen stands out as an online video ad creator by offering customizable templates and a media library, enabling you to craft unique and visually appealing ads. Its branding controls ensure your videos align with your brand identity.
Can I use HeyGen for animated ad creation?
Yes, HeyGen is an excellent animated ad maker, providing pre-made video templates and scenes that simplify the creation of dynamic and eye-catching animated advertisements.
Why choose HeyGen for UGC-style video ads?
HeyGen is ideal for creating UGC-style video ads, thanks to its intuitive tools and AI avatars that help you produce authentic and relatable content that resonates with your audience.