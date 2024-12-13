Ad Agency Promo Video Maker for Easy AI-Powered Campaigns

Enhance your promo videos with AI voiceover generation for engaging messages that truly resonate with your target audience.

For potential clients seeking cutting-edge marketing solutions, craft a captivating 45-second ad agency promo video showcasing an innovative campaign. This video demands dynamic, fast-paced visuals illustrating impactful campaign elements, perfectly complemented by an upbeat and professional voiceover. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script functionality will ensure seamless creation, bringing the written narrative to life with precision and flair, easily integrated with its Voiceover generation.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Ad Agency Promo Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional promotional videos for your ad agency with our intuitive AI video maker.

1
Step 1
Create Your Promo Video
Choose from a diverse library of professional **templates** to kickstart your ad agency promo video creation, ensuring a polished and engaging look from the start.
2
Step 2
Add Engaging Voiceovers
Enhance your video by easily adding natural-sounding **voiceovers** using our AI-powered generation tool, ensuring your message is clear and captivating.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Identity
Utilize our **Brand Kit Customization** features to seamlessly incorporate your agency's logo, colors, and fonts, ensuring your promotional videos are consistent with your brand identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your ad agency promo video and export it with **Multi-Platform Optimization** options, ensuring it looks perfect across all digital channels and devices.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers ad agencies to become ultimate promo video makers, leveraging its AI video maker capabilities. This AI-powered video editing platform streamlines the process to create high-quality promotional videos efficiently, enhancing client campaigns and boosting creative output.

Customer Success Stories

.

Produce compelling customer success stories and testimonials with AI videos, building trust and demonstrating client value.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of promo videos for ad agencies?

HeyGen empowers ad agencies to quickly produce high-quality promotional videos using an intuitive AI-powered video editing platform. Leverage AI avatars and text-to-video functionality to transform scripts into engaging ad agency promo videos with ease.

What creative assets does HeyGen offer for making engaging promo videos?

HeyGen provides a rich selection of templates and a vast Stock Media Library to kickstart your promo video projects. You can also customize videos with branding controls, ensuring your ad agency promo video aligns perfectly with your brand's aesthetic using this online video maker.

Can HeyGen assist with script generation and voiceovers for promotional content?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers powerful AI features like an AI Script Generator to help craft compelling narratives for your promo videos. Enhance your content further with AI voiceover generation and automatic subtitles, making your ad agency promo video accessible and impactful.

How does HeyGen ensure professional quality for ad agency promo videos?

HeyGen is designed as an AI video maker that provides all the tools needed for professional output. With features like AI avatars, seamless text-to-video capabilities, and branding controls, ad agencies can create polished and effective promotional videos that capture attention.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo