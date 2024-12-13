accelerator demo generator: Boost Project Delivery

Accelerate the creation of custom template demos and automate build and release definitions for Power Platform, leveraging Text-to-video from script.

Produce a 90-second video demonstrating the efficiency of the Azure DevOps Demo Generator. This professional and informative video, featuring a confident AI avatar explaining the process, targets DevOps engineers and project managers by showcasing how readily available templates and pre-configured source code streamline project setup within Azure DevOps. The visual style should be clean and crisp, highlighting key UI elements and rapid deployment.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 2-minute instructional video addressing common pain points in Power Platform ALM, utilizing the ALM Accelerator for Power Platform. This dynamic visual presentation, enhanced by Text-to-video from script for accuracy, is aimed at Power Platform developers and administrators. It should clearly illustrate how to manage deployment requests and leverage Git source control for robust application lifecycle management, featuring a calm and precise voiceover that guides users through complex steps.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 60-second modern and authoritative video highlighting the impact of the Data Governance Demo Generator. Tailored for data architects and compliance officers, this video should visually convey the ease of demonstrating complex data governance solutions using pre-built Technical Value Assets. A sophisticated Voiceover generation should reassure viewers of the automation utilities' reliability and precision in creating impactful demonstrations, maintaining a polished and professional visual aesthetic.
Example Prompt 3
Design an energetic 45-second video explaining the core functions of a specific Accelerator Tool. This solution-focused video, equipped with Subtitles/captions for broader accessibility, targets software development leads and technical leads who need to quickly grasp how to create and manage build and release definitions efficiently. The visual narrative should be fast-paced, demonstrating quick setup processes, and feature an enthusiastic, clear voice emphasizing practical benefits, potentially referencing hands-on-labs for deeper engagement.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the Accelerator Demo Generator Works

Efficiently provision comprehensive demo environments for Azure DevOps and Power Platform with automated setup of source code and configurations.

1
Step 1
Select Your Template
Begin by selecting from a variety of pre-configured templates, like those for ALM Accelerator for Power Platform or Data Governance. These templates ensure your demo environment is quickly set up with essential components.
2
Step 2
Configure Environment Settings
Customize your demo environment by defining specific parameters such as Azure DevOps organizations, Git source control repositories, and target environments for deployment requests. This setup ensures your demo aligns with your specific use case.
3
Step 3
Generate and Provision
Trigger the generation process to automatically provision all necessary resources, including source code, build and release definitions, and required automation utilities. The generator handles complex infrastructure setup, preparing your hands-on-labs.
4
Step 4
Explore and Demonstrate
Once provisioned, access your ready-to-use demo environment. Explore the pre-configured projects, work items, and pipelines, leveraging this fully functional setup for impactful demonstrations of the Accelerator Tool capabilities.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes

.

Quickly produce short, shareable video clips of your accelerator demos to amplify reach and generate interest.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help with creating technical demos for tools like Azure DevOps Demo Generator?

HeyGen allows you to quickly generate professional text-to-video demonstrations for technical products, including those created with an ALM Accelerator demo or the Azure DevOps Demo Generator. By leveraging AI avatars and voiceover generation, HeyGen makes explaining complex processes more engaging.

Can I customize video content in HeyGen for specific technical value assets?

Yes, HeyGen offers robust branding controls, enabling you to incorporate your logo and specific colors into videos that showcase Technical Value Assets or custom templates. This ensures your video content, whether for Power Platform or Azure DevOps solutions, maintains a consistent brand identity.

Does HeyGen facilitate creating engaging content for complex ALM topics such as Power Platform deployment?

HeyGen enables you to transform detailed scripts into visually appealing video explanations for intricate technical subjects like the ALM Accelerator for Power Platform, Azure DevOps Pipelines, and Git source control. Utilize features like subtitles/captions to enhance understanding and accessibility of these critical deployment requests.

What options does HeyGen provide for exporting videos explaining build and release definitions?

HeyGen supports various aspect-ratio resizing and export options, making it simple to prepare videos for different platforms where you might share insights on source code, build and release definitions, or automation utilities. These videos can be effectively used in hands-on labs to communicate technical processes clearly.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo