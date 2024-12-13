3D Modeling Video Maker: Create Dynamic 3D Animations

Create stunning 3D animations quickly, leveraging our powerful AI avatars.

Create a 45-second dynamic product showcase for e-commerce businesses, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars to present a new 3D modeled gadget. The visual style should be sleek and futuristic, featuring smooth 3D animations of the product from various angles, complemented by an upbeat, professional background track and a clear, persuasive voiceover, aiming to highlight the ease of generating professional 3D videos.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How 3D Modeling Video Maker Works

Easily craft stunning 3D-style animated videos. Our intuitive platform helps you bring complex ideas to life, transforming your vision into professional content.

1
Step 1
Create Your Initial Draft
Begin your project by selecting from intuitive templates or generating an initial draft using our "Text-to-video from script" feature, designed to kickstart your "3D AI video generator" experience with ease.
2
Step 2
Add Dynamic Elements
Infuse your video with captivating "AI avatars" and "3D Animations" to create an immersive visual experience. Choose from a diverse library to bring your dynamic story to life, ensuring a professional and engaging presentation.
3
Step 3
Apply Personalized Branding
Apply "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to customize your creation, ensuring it reflects your identity. This transforms your project into a unique "3D video maker" output, maintaining a consistent professional look.
4
Step 4
Export Your Masterpiece
Finalize your creation and utilize "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to generate high-quality "3D videos" for any platform. Share your professional, animated content effortlessly.

Use Cases

HeyGen, an intuitive AI video generator, transforms your 3D models and animations into dynamic videos with ease, serving as an effective 3D modeling video maker for compelling visual content.

Develop educational courses

.

Develop more educational courses and reach a global audience by incorporating dynamic videos of your 3D models for enhanced learning.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create dynamic video content with ease?

HeyGen empowers users to create engaging and dynamic videos effortlessly. With powerful AI features like text-to-video generation and a vast library of video templates, you can produce professional-quality content for various creative projects, enhancing your video marketing and communication strategies.

Does HeyGen support the integration of existing 3D images or renders into videos?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to easily upload your own visual assets, including existing 3D images or renders, to incorporate them into your video projects. While HeyGen focuses on AI video generation rather than 3D modeling, you can use your pre-made 3D visuals as static elements to enrich your dynamic video narratives.

What creative functionalities does HeyGen offer for video production?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of creative functionalities for video production. You can leverage AI avatars, generate voiceovers, apply branding controls, and use various video templates to bring your creative vision to life, making complex animations and professional videos accessible to all creators.

Can digital creators efficiently generate high-quality videos using HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen is designed for efficiency, enabling digital creators to generate high-quality videos swiftly. Our intuitive platform, combined with powerful AI capabilities and ready-to-use video templates, significantly streamlines the creative process from script to final output, empowering you to create videos with speed and precision.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo