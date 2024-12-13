3D Ad Video Maker: Create Viral Video Ads with AI
Transform your scripts into stunning 3D video ads instantly with powerful text-to-video from script capabilities.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a compelling 45-second video ad aimed at performance marketers and creative teams, illustrating the power of HeyGen as an AI Video Maker to create impactful video ads. The visual style should be professional and diverse, featuring an AI avatar explaining different ad creative concepts, with its script brought to life using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability. The audio should be clear and persuasive, highlighting the efficiency of AI-driven content.
Design an engaging 60-second video for social media managers and content creators, demonstrating how HeyGen simplifies the process of becoming a versatile video ad maker by generating diverse ad creatives optimized for various social media platforms. The visual style should be dynamic and visually rich, incorporating elements from HeyGen's media library/stock support, alongside a contemporary soundtrack. Emphasize the ease of adapting content for different platforms using the aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature.
Produce an informative 30-second video for small business owners and marketing professionals, illustrating how HeyGen's intuitive interface facilitates the creation of professional business videos with engaging animations. The visual aesthetic should be clean and approachable, showcasing simple yet effective animated elements. Ensure clear communication with automatically generated subtitles/captions from HeyGen, accompanied by pleasant, upbeat background music, making complex concepts easy to grasp.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly produce compelling ad creatives that drive results and engage your target audience.
Engage Audiences on Social Media.
Generate captivating social media videos and short clips to boost your brand's online presence and reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my video ad creatives?
HeyGen acts as a powerful AI Video Maker, transforming your scripts into compelling video ad creatives with ease. Utilize realistic AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities to quickly produce engaging content for your campaigns.
What tools does HeyGen offer for quick video ad creation?
HeyGen provides an intuitive drag & drop editor and a vast library of video templates to expedite your ad creation process. You can effortlessly integrate animations and leverage extensive media library support to produce high-quality video ads efficiently.
Does HeyGen support diverse video ads across social media?
Yes, HeyGen is designed to help you create impactful video ads tailored for various social media platforms. With features like aspect-ratio resizing and comprehensive branding controls, you can ensure your business videos look professional everywhere.
Can performance marketers leverage HeyGen for ad campaigns?
Absolutely, performance marketers and creative teams can use HeyGen to scale their video ad production effectively. HeyGen supports multi-user collaboration, making it ideal for creating a range of ad creatives, including dynamic UGC video ads, to optimize campaign performance.