Create Stunning Videos with a 2D Animation Video Maker

Transform your storytelling with AI-generated animations and access to a vast animation library.

457/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Dive into the world of explainer videos with a 60-second project tailored for educators and trainers. Using HeyGen's AI animation software, craft a visually engaging and informative piece that simplifies complex topics. The video should feature clean, professional visuals with a clear voiceover generated by HeyGen's voiceover generation tool, making it ideal for an audience seeking clarity and understanding.
Prompt 2
For businesses looking to enhance their online presence, this 30-second animated video prompt is designed to showcase your brand's story. Utilize HeyGen's animated video creator and animation templates to produce a sleek, modern video that captures your brand's essence. The visual style should be minimalist yet impactful, with a subtle background score, appealing to a professional audience eager to connect with your brand.
Prompt 3
Engage your audience with a 90-second storytelling video that leverages HeyGen's AI avatars and media library. This prompt is perfect for content creators aiming to produce immersive narratives. The video should feature a mix of animated scenes and AI-generated characters, with a rich, cinematic audio backdrop, captivating viewers who appreciate detailed and imaginative storytelling.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a 2D Animation Video Maker Works

Create engaging animations effortlessly with our intuitive online tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Animation with AI Avatars
Start by selecting from a variety of AI avatars to bring your characters to life. These avatars can be customized to fit the style and tone of your animated video, making storytelling more dynamic and engaging.
2
Step 2
Choose from Animation Templates
Browse through our extensive library of animation templates to find the perfect starting point for your project. These templates are designed to streamline the creation process, allowing you to focus on crafting compelling explainer videos or social media content.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and Subtitles
Enhance your animation by generating voiceovers directly from your script. Our software also supports adding subtitles or captions, ensuring your message is accessible to a wider audience.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video with Flexible Options
Once your animation is complete, use our video export options to save your project in the desired format. Whether you need different aspect ratios or specific file types, our tools make it easy to share your animated video across various platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the 2D animation video maker landscape by offering AI-powered tools that simplify the creation of animated videos, making it ideal for explainer videos, social media content, and storytelling. With HeyGen, users can leverage AI animation software and animation templates to produce high-quality videos efficiently.

Bring Historical Events to Life

.

Utilize AI-powered video storytelling to vividly animate historical events, making them more engaging and educational.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI animation software enhance storytelling?

HeyGen's AI animation software empowers creators by providing advanced tools for storytelling, including AI-generated animations and customizable animation templates. These features allow users to craft engaging narratives with ease and precision.

What makes HeyGen an effective 2D animation video maker?

HeyGen stands out as a 2D animation video maker by offering a robust set of features like text-to-video from script and a comprehensive animation library. These tools enable users to create professional-quality animations efficiently.

Can HeyGen be used for creating social media content?

Absolutely, HeyGen is ideal for creating social media content. With its diverse video templates and aspect-ratio resizing options, users can easily tailor their animated videos to fit various social media platforms.

What video export options does HeyGen provide?

HeyGen offers flexible video export options, allowing users to choose from different formats and resolutions. This ensures that your animated videos are compatible with a wide range of devices and platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo