Create Stunning Videos with a 2D Animation Video Maker
Transform your storytelling with AI-generated animations and access to a vast animation library.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Dive into the world of explainer videos with a 60-second project tailored for educators and trainers. Using HeyGen's AI animation software, craft a visually engaging and informative piece that simplifies complex topics. The video should feature clean, professional visuals with a clear voiceover generated by HeyGen's voiceover generation tool, making it ideal for an audience seeking clarity and understanding.
For businesses looking to enhance their online presence, this 30-second animated video prompt is designed to showcase your brand's story. Utilize HeyGen's animated video creator and animation templates to produce a sleek, modern video that captures your brand's essence. The visual style should be minimalist yet impactful, with a subtle background score, appealing to a professional audience eager to connect with your brand.
Engage your audience with a 90-second storytelling video that leverages HeyGen's AI avatars and media library. This prompt is perfect for content creators aiming to produce immersive narratives. The video should feature a mix of animated scenes and AI-generated characters, with a rich, cinematic audio backdrop, captivating viewers who appreciate detailed and imaginative storytelling.
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
HeyGen revolutionizes the 2D animation video maker landscape by offering AI-powered tools that simplify the creation of animated videos, making it ideal for explainer videos, social media content, and storytelling. With HeyGen, users can leverage AI animation software and animation templates to produce high-quality videos efficiently.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Create captivating social media content in minutes using HeyGen's AI animation software and extensive animation library.
Boost Training Engagement with AI.
Enhance training sessions by creating dynamic animated videos that improve engagement and retention.
How does HeyGen's AI animation software enhance storytelling?
HeyGen's AI animation software empowers creators by providing advanced tools for storytelling, including AI-generated animations and customizable animation templates. These features allow users to craft engaging narratives with ease and precision.
What makes HeyGen an effective 2D animation video maker?
HeyGen stands out as a 2D animation video maker by offering a robust set of features like text-to-video from script and a comprehensive animation library. These tools enable users to create professional-quality animations efficiently.
Can HeyGen be used for creating social media content?
Absolutely, HeyGen is ideal for creating social media content. With its diverse video templates and aspect-ratio resizing options, users can easily tailor their animated videos to fit various social media platforms.
What video export options does HeyGen provide?
HeyGen offers flexible video export options, allowing users to choose from different formats and resolutions. This ensures that your animated videos are compatible with a wide range of devices and platforms.