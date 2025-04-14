HeyGen's free tribute video maker turns your pictures, clips, and music into a finished tribute video in minutes. Add photos and short clips, layer in narration and captions, then share a memorial video to commemorate a loved one with family anywhere.
Features of the Tribute Video Maker
Animate Cherished Photos Into Motion
Static pictures can only say so much. The image to video tool adds gentle, lifelike motion to a favorite portrait, so a still photo of a departed loved one breathes, turns, and looks back at the room during the service or on screen at home.
Elegant Memorial Video Templates
Browse customizable templates built for funerals, celebrations of life, birthdays, or retirements. Select a template, and the layout arranges scenes, timing, and title cards for you. Drag and drop your photos and clips, then customize a beautiful tribute without any design skills.
AI Narration in Your Chosen Voice
Type your eulogy or a short prompt and let the AI voice generator turn your written words into warm, natural narration. Pick a tone that fits the person, then add text on screen and place the voiceover over photos so the story is heard, not only shown.
Set the Mood With Music and Titles
Choose a song from the media library or add your own audio clips, then set title cards in the font that suits the person. Trim the stock audio to length, fade it in and out, and hold each photo long enough to land so viewers have room to reflect and remember.
Captions and Subtitles in Any Language
Personalize on-screen captions with the subtitle generator, adjusting the font so quotes, poems, and spoken words are simple to follow. The editor is easy to use, and captions make the tribute accessible for older relatives and anyone watching with the sound off at a memorial service.
Families once needed video editing software or an editor for a funeral slideshow. Build your own with the slideshow maker, compile photos in order, add music, and have the video ready to play at the service.Explore Tool
A celebration of life leans warm, not somber. Curate joyful photos, home clips, and video messages from friends into a video tribute that makes people smile and cry, then show it at the reception to commemorate the dearly departed.
Big birthdays and milestones deserve more than a card. Gather photos and heartfelt messages from friends and family into one of the most personal group video gifts, then surprise the guest of honor with a personalized tribute that makes the perfect gift.
When a colleague retires or moves on, creating a tribute captures years of memories in minutes. Collect messages, photos, and inside jokes from the team, then play the send-off at the goodbye gathering.
Anniversaries and weddings call for a look back at the story. Drop photos into the AI video editor, use the editing tools to rearrange scenes into a timeline, add a first-dance song, preview the result, and play the tribute during the toast.Explore Tool
Losing a pet is a real loss that deserves its own tribute. Turn photos and short clips of your companion into a touching tribute video set to gentle music, add an in memoriam title, and keep it as a lasting reminder of the joy they brought.
How tribute video maker works
Make a tribute video online in four steps. This online tribute video maker runs in your browser, so there is no need to download any desktop software.
Add your photos and video clips, or capture a new message with the built-in recorder.
Choose a memorial or celebration template, or start from a blank timeline and arrange each scene.
Trim a song, then layer in spoken narration, captions, dates, and quotes to tell the full story.
Preview the final video, export an MP4 or MOV in the format you need, then share your tribute as an online video link with family anywhere.
A tribute video is a short film that honors a person using their photos, video clips, music, and words. A tribute video maker lets you create heartfelt tribute videos by uploading those memories, dropping them into a template, adding narration and captions, then exporting a finished video to share.
Verzamel 25 tot 40 favoriete foto’s en eventueel korte filmpjes en upload ze in de volgorde die je wilt. Kies een template, voeg een liedje en titelkaarten toe voor namen en data, neem een voice-over op of genereer deze, en exporteer de video voor de dienst of om online te delen. Je hebt geen ervaring met videobewerking nodig om er in één middag een af te krijgen.
Voor een uitvaart- of herdenkingsdienst is vijf tot tien minuten ideaal, zodat kijkers de tijd hebben om te reflecteren zonder hun aandacht te verliezen. Voor sociale media of een groepschat werkt een lengte van ongeveer één tot drie minuten meestal beter om de aandacht vast te houden.
Met toestemming en een duidelijke geluidsopname kan AI-stemklonen een stem nabootsen om een boodschap of gedicht in het eerbetoon voor te lezen. Gebruik dit met zorg, en alleen wanneer de familie het eens is dat het passend en respectvol aanvoelt.
Ja. Avatar IV brengt een stilstaand portret subtiel tot leven met realistische beweging, zodat één dierbare foto zachtjes op het scherm kan bewegen. Het werkt goed als eindshot of als titelbeeld dat de aandacht in de ruimte vasthoudt.
Many tools only stitch photos into a slideshow. HeyGen also animates still photos into motion, adds natural narration in a voice you choose, and can rebuild the whole tribute in another language, so relatives anywhere can watch it the way they speak. The same quality carries across every video you make.
Ja. De AI-videotranslator kan je eerbetoon opnieuw creëren in meer dan 175 talen met vertaalde ondertiteling en stem, zodat grootouders en familieleden in het buitenland het in hun eigen taal kunnen bekijken zonder een aparte montage.
Je kunt een betekenisvol nummer uploaden of kiezen uit de ingebouwde muziekbibliotheek. Als je van plan bent de video openbaar op sociale platforms te plaatsen, controleer dan of je de rechten op het nummer hebt, omdat nummers met auteursrecht op sommige sites kunnen worden gedempt of geblokkeerd.
Ja, en voor slechts een fractie van de studiokosten. Onderwijzer Anton Voroniuk meldde dat de productiekosten tot 40 keer lager lagen en hij wekelijks 15,5 uur bespaarde met HeyGen, wat laat zien hoe ver één persoon kan komen zonder een volledig contentcreatieteam.
Ja, je kunt gratis beginnen, zodat je zonder voorafgaande kosten een eerbetoonvideo kunt maken. Betaalde abonnementen, vanaf ongeveer $24 per maand, bieden langere exports, 4K-downloads en meer creatieve opties, wat handig is voor een aandenken dat je wilt tonen of bewaren.
Ontdek meer AI-aangedreven tools
Breng elke foto tot leven met hyperrealistische stem en beweging met Avatar IV.
Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.