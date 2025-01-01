Background

AI UGC Video – Maak Virale UGC Advertenties binnen Minuten

Genereer direct AI-video's die klaar zijn voor advertenties zonder dat filmen nodig is. Maak meerdere variaties, experimenteer met een advertentiescript of haakgenerator en versnel de groei van campagnes met behulp van AI-avatars.

Cast AI-acteurs en makers zonder ooit voor de camera te verschijnen

HeyGen's AI UGC avatars zijn levensecht, aanpasbaar en direct beschikbaar. Ze fungeren als jouw digitale AI-creators en leveren authentieke AI-video's op grote schaal zonder zelf voor de camera te hoeven verschijnen.

Kies uit duizenden UGC-avatars

Kies uit duizenden UGC-avatars

Verken meer dan 1.100 avatars uit verschillende industrieën, leeftijdsgroepen en stijlen. Of je nu een herkenbare Gen Z influencer, een verzorgde professional of een vriendelijke opvoeder nodig hebt, je kunt de juiste match vinden.

Pas elk detail aan

Pas elk detail aan

Beheers het uiterlijk, de outfits, achtergronden en de toon. Wissel in seconden tussen informele sociale videoreclames en gepolijste professionele berichten.

Praat in elke taal, elke voice-over stijl

Praat in elke taal, elke voice-over stijl

Lokaliseer video's met ondersteuning voor meer dan 175 talen en dialecten, compleet met natuurlijke tekst-naar-spraak en nauwkeurige lipsynchronisatie. Eén aangepaste AI-avatar kan met elke markt communiceren.

Schaal zonder beperkingen

Schaal zonder beperkingen

Zet honderden AI-personavariaties in door gezichten, stemmen en tonen te mixen. Voer A-B-tests uit en verfijn het schrijven van advertentieteksten totdat je de hoogste conversies vindt zonder nieuwe medewerkers aan te nemen of opnieuw op te nemen.

Test honderden AI-makers en scripts

Heb volledige creatieve vrijheid om gedurfde ideeën uit te proberen zonder het gebruikelijke risico. Test advertentiescripts, tonen en visuals zo vaak als je wilt totdat je de formule vindt die een hoge return on ad spend (ROAS) oplevert. Als iets niet aanslaat, kun je direct van strategie veranderen.

Mobiele app-scherm met drie videoframes; de middelste, gemarkeerd als 'Winnend Script', toont een vrouw in een auto met de tekst '1 ding dat ik anders zou doen als ik opnieuw met UGC zou beginnen:'. Onderaan staat de tekst 'Scripts Testen'.
Waarom teams kiezen voor HeyGen AI UGC

Videoproductie was vroeger traag, duur en moeilijk op te schalen. Met HeyGen krijg je dezelfde authenticiteit als door creators gemaakte UGC, maar met de betrouwbaarheid en flexibiliteit van AI. Het resultaat is meer content, snellere doorlooptijden en campagnes die verder reiken voor minder.

Lagere productiekosten

Bespaar op kosten voor talent, apparatuur en montage. Met AI-avatars kunt u onbeperkte variaties genereren voor een fractie van de prijs, waardoor het eenvoudiger wordt om campagnes op te schalen zonder budgetten te verhogen.

Snellere campagnecycli

Speed is everything in marketing. Instead of waiting weeks for filming and edits, you can create ads in a single day. Stay ahead of trends with quick video generation and get results faster.

Consistent branding

Avatars never disappear, never demand higher rates, and always deliver the same polished look. Your brand voice stays consistent across every channel, every campaign, and every market.

Global reach

One avatar can connect with audiences everywhere. With multilingual text-to-speech (175+ supported languages and dialects) and instant translation, your campaigns go worldwide without localization headaches.

Built for long-term use

Unlike freelancers, avatars never burn out or go off-brand. With HeyGen, you’re not just creating one campaign. You’re building a workflow automation engine that delivers month after month.

Authenticity at scale

AI actors replicate the natural feel of talking product videos. They make eye contact, use conversational voices, and feel real, delivering scroll-stopping content that keeps audiences watching.

How it works

Create AI UGC videos instantly

Produce professional UGC-style videos without filming. From avatar selection to multilingual voiceover output, every step is designed for fast video generation, flexibility, and scale.

Step 1

Choose your avatar

Pick from 1,100+ ready-made avatars across industries, or generate your own custom AI avatar from a photo or text description.

Step 2

Customize with prompts

Refine every detail with text prompts to adjust style, outfits, and environments to fit your ad creation project.

Step 3

Speak any language

Create content in 175+ languages and dialects so your AI UGC videos connect with global and local audiences.

Step 4

Generate and share

Produce professional AI-generated UGC videos in minutes and export them for social media, training, or marketing campaigns.

Have questions? We have answers

What is an AI UGC video generator?

An AI UGC generator video is a platform that creates authentic, user-style videos using artificial intelligence. HeyGen’s AI UGC generator lets you script, customize, and generate these videos at scale using lifelike AI avatars, eliminating the need for cameras or on-screen actors.

What is the best AI ad tool for UGC?

HeyGen's AI avatar generator allows you to upload a script, select an avatar, and create a marketing video with lifelike AI avatars quickly and efficiently. Try it for free by signing up on HeyGen.

Can I create a free AI avatar for UGC videos?

HeyGen offers multiple options for creating AI avatars for UGC videos, allowing you to explore its versatile library and tools. Start your free experience today by signing up here.

Can HeyGen AI talking avatars be used in UGC videos?

Yes, HeyGen AI talking avatars can be seamlessly integrated into UGC videos, enhancing both the realism and engagement of your content. Get started by exploring HeyGen's platform for free.

Can I produce AI UGC videos in different languages with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen’s video translator lets you create content in one language and convert it into others, preserving the original speaker’s voice and lip sync for seamless, native quality localization.

How customizable are HeyGen AI avatars?

HeyGen AI avatars are highly customizable, allowing you to tailor their appearance, voice, and style to suit your specific needs. Customize your avatar today for free by signing up here.

Who uses HeyGen AI avatars for UGC videos?

HeyGen AI avatars are used by brands, e-commerce sellers, and social media teams to produce user-style testimonial videos without relying on real customers or creators. It’s ideal for generating scalable AI UGC that looks authentic and drives engagement across platforms.

Can it create testimonial-style or TikTok-style videos?

Yes, HeyGen can create testimonial style and TikTok style videos using AI avatars, customizable templates, and realistic voiceovers. It supports vertical formats and branded visuals, helping you produce engaging user-style content for social media, ads, or product promotions quickly.

