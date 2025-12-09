Move at the speed of business Update or create new videos in minutes, not months. No reshoots or agency delays. Just instant production at scale. You’ll also get priority processing on the enterprise plan.

Connect with any audience Translate training, marketing, sales, or internal comms into 175+ languages and dialects with natural voice cloning and lip-sync that feels human.

Compliance that keeps pace with you Your data, teams, and brand stay protected with enterprise-grade security and compliance, including SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA.

Keep everyone on brand Centralized brand kits, role-based access, and version control keep content consistent across every department, region, and campaign.

Works where you work HeyGen connects to the systems your teams already rely on (e.g LMS platforms, CRMs, and marketing automation tools), or extend it further with our powerful API.