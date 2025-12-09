Move at the speed of business
Update or create new videos in minutes, not months. No reshoots or agency delays. Just instant production at scale. You’ll also get priority processing on the enterprise plan.
Empower your organization with seamless, secure, and scalable AI video production built for marketing, training, global communication, and more.
Your business doesn’t slow down. Neither should your visual content.
Translate training, marketing, sales, or internal comms into 175+ languages and dialects with natural voice cloning and lip-sync that feels human.
Your data, teams, and brand stay protected with enterprise-grade security and compliance, including SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA.
Centralized brand kits, role-based access, and version control keep content consistent across every department, region, and campaign.
HeyGen connects to the systems your teams already rely on (e.g LMS platforms, CRMs, and marketing automation tools), or extend it further with our powerful API.
From day one, you’ll have dedicated success managers, round-the-clock support, and onboarding built for your business. You’re adding a partner, not just buying software.
Enterprise-wide video creation
HeyGen Enterprise is designed for organizations that need video at scale. Create, personalize, and localize content across every department while meeting the strictest security and compliance standards. With unlimited video creation, advanced collaboration tools, powerful integrations, and dedicated support, your teams can move faster, stay on brand, and reach audiences everywhere, all from one platform.
See the HeyGen difference
From learning platforms to sales tools, HeyGen integrates with your technology ecosystem and extends even further through our API.
HeyGen Enterprise is a complete AI video platform and creative operating system for large teams. It includes:
The Enterprise plan is tailored to your rollout and governance needs. Investment varies by seats, usage, compliance requirements, support tier, and contract terms. Connect with our team for a tailored proposal.
Key drivers include team size, usage volume, localization needs, security and compliance scope, API and integration complexity, training and enablement, SLAs, and term length.
Enterprises evaluate total value across output quality, localization accuracy, time-to-publish, governance features, and integration effort. HeyGen provides flexible packaging to align with your scale and workflow. Request a side-by-side evaluation based on your requirements.
Yes. HeyGen is built for global enterprises that need brand control, approvals, identity management, detailed auditability, and APIs. Common adopters include Marketing, L&D, Enablement, and Corporate Comms.
Yes. Options include usage-aligned packaging, annual or multi-year agreements, committed-use discounts, and phased deployments or pilots to validate value before wider rollout.
HeyGen follows enterprise security best practices: encryption at rest and in transit, SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, RBAC, audit logs, least-privilege access, and data governance controls. We support GDPR and CCPA requirements and can provide security documentation and SOC 2 details under NDA.
Yes! HeyGen offers a free AI video generator that allows you to create videos with basic features at no cost. For advanced customization, higher-quality exports, and additional AI tools, users can upgrade to a premium plan.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.