Empower your organization with seamless, secure, and scalable AI video production built for marketing, training, global communication, and more.

G24.81,000+ reviews
Private & Secure | AI Governance Controls | SOC 2 | GDPR | CCPA | Data Privacy Framework | AI Act Standards
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
Why enterprises choose HeyGen

Your business doesn’t slow down. Neither should your visual content.

Move at the speed of business

Update or create new videos in minutes, not months. No reshoots or agency delays. Just instant production at scale. You’ll also get priority processing on the enterprise plan.

Connect with any audience

Translate training, marketing, sales, or internal comms into 175+ languages and dialects with natural voice cloning and lip-sync that feels human.

Compliance that keeps pace with you

Your data, teams, and brand stay protected with enterprise-grade security and compliance, including SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA.

Keep everyone on brand

Centralized brand kits, role-based access, and version control keep content consistent across every department, region, and campaign.

Works where you work

HeyGen connects to the systems your teams already rely on (e.g LMS platforms, CRMs, and marketing automation tools), or extend it further with our powerful API.

A partner and not just a platform

From day one, you’ll have dedicated success managers, round-the-clock support, and onboarding built for your business. You’re adding a partner, not just buying software.

AI-powered learning and development at global scale

HeyGen Enterprise is designed for organizations that need video at scale. Create, personalize, and localize content across every department while meeting the strictest security and compliance standards. With unlimited video creation, advanced collaboration tools, powerful integrations, and dedicated support, your teams can move faster, stay on brand, and reach audiences everywhere, all from one platform.

See the HeyGen difference

Production is slow. Traditional video projects take weeks or months, making it impossible to keep up with business change.
Creative resources are limited. Internal video teams are stretched thin, forcing business units to compete for time and priority.
Costs spiral quickly. Agencies, actors, studios, and reshoots drive budgets sky-high, limiting how much content you can actually produce.
Content goes stale. By the time a video is finished, policies, products, or processes may already have changed.
Localization is a bottleneck. Translating and re-recording videos in multiple languages adds weeks of delay and eats into budgets.
Quality is inconsistent. Different teams and vendors produce videos with different looks, tones, and standards, diluting the brand.

Create, personalize, and update videos in hours instead of months, so training, marketing, and communications never fall behind.
Give business units the ability to produce their own professional content, while keeping your creative team focused on high-value projects.
Eliminate the need for agencies, studios, and reshoots with AI-generated avatars and voices, keeping budgets predictable.
Keep content evergreen. Update a single line of script or translate instantly without re-recording, so videos stay accurate and relevant as things change.
Localize without delays. Translate videos into 175+ languages and dialects with natural lip-sync and voice cloning that saves weeks of work and significant costs.
Centralized brand kits, role-based access, and standardized avatars give every department the tools to create content that always looks and sounds on-brand.
Built for your enterprise stack

From learning platforms to sales tools, HeyGen integrates with your technology ecosystem and extends even further through our API.

Why training, marketing, and localization teams trust HeyGen

90%

video completion rate

25%

increase in completion rates

10x

increase in video production speed

10-15

languages per video

80%

reduction in translation costs

€1,000

saved per minute of video

Have questions? We have answers

What is included in the HeyGen AI enterprise plan?

HeyGen Enterprise is a complete AI video platform and creative operating system for large teams. It includes:

  • Enterprise governance: SAML SSO, SCIM, role-based access, audit logs
  • Admin controls: Workspaces, approvals, brand templates, content retention
  • Performance and scale: Priority rendering, higher throughput, API access
  • Security and privacy: Encryption in transit and at rest, DPA support
  • Advanced creation: Private or controlled avatars, video translation, personalization
  • Whiteglove onboarding and support: Dedicated onboarding, training, and success resources

How much does an AI enterprise plan cost compared to standard plans?

The Enterprise plan is tailored to your rollout and governance needs. Investment varies by seats, usage, compliance requirements, support tier, and contract terms. Connect with our team for a tailored proposal.

What factors influence the cost of implementing AI in business video production?

Key drivers include team size, usage volume, localization needs, security and compliance scope, API and integration complexity, training and enablement, SLAs, and term length.

How does HeyGen’s enterprise AI pricing compare to other platforms?

Enterprises evaluate total value across output quality, localization accuracy, time-to-publish, governance features, and integration effort. HeyGen provides flexible packaging to align with your scale and workflow. Request a side-by-side evaluation based on your requirements.

Is HeyGen’s enterprise plan suitable for large B2B organizations?

Yes. HeyGen is built for global enterprises that need brand control, approvals, identity management, detailed auditability, and APIs. Common adopters include Marketing, L&D, Enablement, and Corporate Comms.

Does HeyGen offer flexible pricing options for enterprise AI solutions?

Yes. Options include usage-aligned packaging, annual or multi-year agreements, committed-use discounts, and phased deployments or pilots to validate value before wider rollout.

How does HeyGen ensure security and compliance (SOC 2, GDPR, CCPA) for enterprises?

HeyGen follows enterprise security best practices: encryption at rest and in transit, SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, RBAC, audit logs, least-privilege access, and data governance controls. We support GDPR and CCPA requirements and can provide security documentation and SOC 2 details under NDA.

What are the benefits of generative AI for enterprises using HeyGen?

Yes! HeyGen offers a free AI video generator that allows you to create videos with basic features at no cost. For advanced customization, higher-quality exports, and additional AI tools, users can upgrade to a premium plan.

