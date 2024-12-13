Benefits and value
Scale your product marketing videos without production delays
Simplify your message with show-stopping announcement videos
Static images and text can’t capture the excitement of a new product launch. HeyGen helps you create sizzle reels and polished videos that turn heads, spark curiosity, and leave a lasting impression. Make your product announcement unforgettable with visuals that wow your audience.
Keep up with stakeholder timelines without the stress
Product launches move fast, and traditional video production often can’t keep up. HeyGen allows you to create high-quality, on-brand announcement videos in minutes without stress or delays. Stay on track and deliver a launch that’s as polished as your product.
Localize your product announcements for global launches
Translating and localizing product content is resource-intensive. HeyGen streamlines the process by automatically generating localized versions of your product videos with AI-powered voiceovers and lip-syncing, ensuring consistency across markets without additional production costs or effort.
Customer stories
Discover how marketing teams make product videos
How to
create product announcements with HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen and get ready to create stunning, professional-quality product videos in minutes.
Pick from customizable templates designed for product launches, feature rollouts, and service updates. Need full control? Start with a blank canvas and build your video from the ground up. Apply your brand kit in one click for a consistent look and feel.
Upload your product announcement script and choose a lifelike AI avatar to deliver your message. The avatar could be your digital twin or choose from over 726 public avatars to make your launch more engaging and easier to understand.
Use HeyGen’s simple drag-and-drop editor to adjust text, fonts, and colors. Add your logo, swap in brand-aligned visuals, and fine-tune the messaging for different audiences.
Incorporate images, icons, and animations from HeyGen’s media library to highlight key features, reinforce your value proposition, and make complex concepts clear.
Once your video is polished and ready, export it in your preferred format and share it across email, social media, landing pages, or internal channels—wherever your audience is.
FAQ
A product announcement video is a short, engaging video that introduces a new product, feature, or service. It helps businesses communicate key benefits, generate excitement, and drive adoption.
Product videos are one of the most effective ways to engage audiences and explain new products. Compared to static content, videos increase retention, improve clarity, and make announcements more compelling. HeyGen makes it easy for product marketers to create high-quality videos quickly without needing a video production team.
HeyGen provides AI-powered video tools that allow product marketers to generate professional-quality product videos in minutes. With customizable templates, lifelike AI avatars, and easy editing tools, HeyGen simplifies video creation while maintaining brand consistency.
Yes. HeyGen allows you to add your brand colors, fonts, logos, and other visual elements to ensure your product videos align with your company’s branding. You can also adjust the tone and style to fit different audiences.
Yes. HeyGen supports video translation and localization with AI voiceovers and lip-syncing in multiple languages. This makes it easy to scale product videos for global audiences without additional production costs.
No. HeyGen is designed for marketers without video editing experience. Its intuitive drag-and-drop tools allow you to create polished product videos quickly, without needing technical skills.
HeyGen can be used to create product videos for new product launches, feature updates, service expansions, beta program announcements, and internal enablement updates. You can tailor your video for external customers, sales teams, or internal stakeholders.
The ideal length for product videos is 30 to 90 seconds. This keeps your audience engaged while delivering key information concisely. With HeyGen, you can quickly create multiple versions to fit different platforms, such as social media, email, and landing pages.
You can share your product videos across multiple channels, including email campaigns, company websites, landing pages, LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and internal communication tools like Slack or Microsoft Teams.
With HeyGen, you can create high-quality product videos in minutes. Using AI avatars, templates, and automated voiceovers eliminates the need for lengthy video production, helping you meet tight launch deadlines.