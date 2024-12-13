background image
Modern cover for Hey Gen's '2026 AI trends report' showing diverse smiling faces in layered, colorful frames.
Summary:In 2026, AI will transform storytelling and communication into a smarter, more human-centered experience. This report explores 10 key trends shaping the next era of creativity, connection, and communication.
  • Introduction
  • 1. Digital humans will anchor the future of brand presence
  • 2. Video will become the primary strategic superpower
  • 3. AI will become the essential creative co-pilot
  • 4. AI adoption will accelerate into everyday workflows
  • 5. AI-powered translation will create a borderless brand identity
  • 6. Text-to-video will become the go-to creative operating system
  • 7. AI will make every video a living, editable source of truth
  • 8. AI video will become the core of communication
  • 9. Interactive video will redefine content engagement
  • 10. AI video will personalize every customer interaction
  • The next chapter of intelligent storytelling begins

