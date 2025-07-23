Welcome to Your Small Business AI Video Quick-Start Guide for Small Businesses

Want to create more video content but feel constrained by limited time, budget, or production resources? You are not alone. The good news is that with HeyGen, you can easily create, translate, and repurpose videos that look professional, without the high costs or long turnaround times of traditional production.

This guide is designed especially for small business owners and entrepreneurs who want to grow their brands, reach new customers, and scale up content creation. You’ll learn how to go from idea to finished video quickly. No cameras, studios, or on-screen talent required!

Do not miss the practical video creation exercise in the Making Your First Video section. It is designed to help you learn by doing and get up to speed very quickly.

Top Use Cases: How Small Businesses Are Using HeyGen

HeyGen is more than a video tool. It is a creative engine built for professionals who need to move fast, scale content, and drive results without sacrificing quality. From multilingual courses to social ads, this is how small businesses and entrepreneurs of many kinds are using HeyGen to create high-impact videos at scale.