AI Onboarding Video Maker for Creating Onboarding Videos

Create a polished onboarding video from a simple script in minutes. No cameras, no editing software. Paste your text, pick a style, and welcome new starters or customers with clear, on-brand video.

AI onboarding video maker creating an engaging onboarding video from a script.
141,999,561Videos generated
116,756,600Avatars generated
19,584,524Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Key features

Features of the onboarding video maker

Speech clean-up for slick, flawless takes

Record once and sound polished. Speech Cleanup automatically removes filler words, awkward pauses, false starts, and retakes inside the AI video editor, then smooths every transition so your onboarding video looks recorded in one flawless take. No re-shoots and no editing skills needed.

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Speech Cleanup polishing a recorded onboarding video into a flawless take.

Create onboarding videos from text

Skip the camera and the crew. Paste a script or prompt, pick a clean style, and this AI-powered video platform does the rest. With text to video, HeyGen help you create professional onboarding content from written steps and policies, ready to publish in one click.

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Creating onboarding videos from text with an AI-powered video platform.

AI voiceovers in diverse languages

Welcome every hire in their own language. Generate natural narration in 175+ languages and accents from your script, or match your team's tone with a bespoke voice. The built-in AI voice generator uses text-to-speech to maintain clear, consistent delivery without recording any audio yourself.

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AI voiceovers generating onboarding narration in diverse languages.

Customise captions and on-screen text

Make onboarding content easy to follow anywhere. Captions are generated automatically and timed to your narration, so every viewer can watch on mute or in a noisy office. The subtitle generator formats clean, customisable text that displays seamlessly across devices, with comprehensive language support.

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Customizing captions and on-screen text on an onboarding video.

Turn slides and templates into video

Reuse the material you already have. Upload a slide deck, handbook, or policy doc and turn it into a narrated onboarding video automatically. With PPT to video and onboarding video templates, your decks become engaging walkthroughs with animation and full customization, no design work required.

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Turning slides and templates into a narrated onboarding video.

Onboarding video ideas and use cases

Employee onboarding for new starters

Employee onboarding for new starters

Filming orientation takes days and dates fast. Write your welcome flow, pick a layout, and produce a consistent training video that helps introduce company culture, so new hires feel ready from day one.

Customer onboarding and walk-throughs

Customer onboarding and walk-throughs

Live setup calls don't scale and notes get ignored. Turn your setup guide into a product demo video that shows customers how to get started, lifting satisfaction and retention while cutting support tickets.

Compliance training across departments

Compliance training across departments

Updating compliance decks every year is slow and costly. Drop in your policy notes and build a structured course your team completes across departments, with a course builder that keeps every module current and consistent.

Software tutorials and how-to guides

Software tutorials and how-to guides

Screen recordings look messy and go stale fast. Describe each step, choose a format, and a tutorial video maker lets you easily create how-to content that helps new users learn features without a live demo.

Multilingual onboarding for global teams

Multilingual onboarding for global teams

Reshooting onboarding for every region costs months. Create once and use a video translator to localize into 175+ languages with synced delivery, giving distributed teams a seamless welcome in their own language.

Self-service help and marketing content

Self-service help and marketing content

Long help articles and manuals go unread. Convert a handbook with PDF to video and give customers and marketing teams a short, narrated asset they can watch on demand, reducing repeat questions and support load.

How it works

How an onboarding video maker works

Create an onboarding video in four simple steps, from first draft to a polished, share-ready video your team can watch today.

Step 1

Choose a template

Choose a style and layout designed for onboarding, then set your aspect ratio and brand colours.

Step 2

Add your script

Paste your welcome message, steps, or policy text, then refine the wording and pacing for clarity.

Step 3

Customise and tidy up

Add narration, captions, and branding, then let Speech Cleanup remove filler words and pauses.

Step 4

Export and share

Render your finished onboarding video and download it or share it with new starters and customers.

Picking an onboarding video template with a style and layout.
Adding a script to an onboarding video and refining the pacing.
Customizing narration and captions, then cleaning up an onboarding video.
Exporting a finished onboarding video to share with new hires.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI onboarding video maker and how does it work?

It is a tool that handles onboarding video creation from a written script, with no filming or editing. You paste your text, pick a style, and HeyGen manages narration and timing. The AI video generator turns creation into a few quick clicks.

How do I make an onboarding video that is effective?

Keep it short and clear. Pro tip: use one idea per scene. A clean script, natural narration, and captions make a quite effective onboarding video that holds attention. Built on script to video, effective onboarding lifts engagement without reshoots.

Can I create engaging onboarding videos using templates?

Yes. Start from onboarding video templates, drop in your script, and customise the look. There are free onboarding video templates to begin with, plus animated presentation layouts that help you create engaging onboarding videos in minutes.

Is it easy to create onboarding videos without experience?

Yes. The platform makes video creation straightforward, so anyone can build onboarding videos using text they already have. You get a content hub of templates and a faceless video option, making it easy to create polished results with no crew.

Why use an AI onboarding video maker, and is it free of charge?

There is a free plan with no credit card required so you can explore the core tools and templates. Paid plans start at around $29 per month for unlimited videos, more voices, and AI dubbing, providing a smooth onboarding experience for every hire you bring on board.

Does the platform support LMS tracking and data privacy?

Yes. Interactive modules add quizzes and in-video interaction, and they export to SCORM for your LMS as an educational video. Secure login, audit logs, and strict data privacy ensure every onboarding video is a true reflection of your brand.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your scripts and policies into engaging onboarding videos with AI.

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