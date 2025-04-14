Yes. Each video starts from its own script, so you write a different message for each recipient and generate each version independently. There is no limit on how many videos you can create in a session, and each one takes roughly the same amount of time regardless of how many you produce. For teams sending Santa greetings at scale, such as a school sending personalised videos from Santa to every family, the AI video generator supports batch-style workflows where you work through a list of scripts efficiently without rebuilding the visual setup each time.