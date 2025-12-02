Benefits

English to Danish Video Translation Made Straightforward

English to Danish video translation allows you to convert spoken English into fluent Danish whilst preserving meaning, tone, and pacing. Whether your audience prefers subtitles or audio, the process is fast and straightforward to manage.

HeyGen are designed specifically for video. It listens to English speech, converts it into a time-coded transcript, and translates it into natural Danish that feels professional and easy to follow.

If you are localising content for multiple markets, the same workflow supports other high-demand languages such as English to Spanish video translation :