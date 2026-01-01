Your social media audience scrolls quickly. With HeyGen, you can create eye-catching AI videos for Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and more. Whether you’re launching a campaign, promoting a product, or connecting with your followers, stand out with scroll-stopping videos that are fast, scalable, and cost-effective.
Stop dealing with long production cycles and creative bottlenecks. Produce professional-grade videos on demand with HeyGen. Pick a ready-made template, customize your message, and publish - no advanced editing skills are required.
Creating high-quality social media content doesn’t have to break the bank. Streamline every step of the creation process, cutting out expensive agencies or extra in-house resources. The result? Polished, engaging videos at a fraction of the cost.
Reaching a global audience is easier than ever with HeyGen’s translation and localization tools. Produce content in over 170 languages and dialects with realistic lip-syncing and AI voiceovers, ensuring your message resonates with audiences everywhere.
Discover how Equity Trust creates 12 videos an hour with AI.
Learn how AGM expands social media reach with 10+ languages in hours.
See how Reply.io gained 50k followers and 5.7m views on TikTok.
‘HeyGen have been quite helpful for us, especially as it was new territory for everyone involved. We did not have any viral videos until we started using HeyGen. When we began using it, everything changed. Our follower count increased, and our audience became much more engaged with the content.’
Anastasiia Nak
GTM Operator at Reply.io
How to create social media videos with HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen, your AI-powered social media video editor for fast, professional-quality results.
HeyGen are an AI video generation platform and social media video editor that help marketers produce high-quality, engaging content quickly and affordably. Whether you need personalised videos, localised clips, or on-brand visuals, HeyGen simplify the entire production process.
With HeyGen’s social media video editor, you can produce professional-grade videos in minutes. Forget traditional video shoots and hours of editing—choose a template, customise, and share.
Absolutely. Our AI-driven social media video editor features advanced translation and localisation, so you can create videos in over 10 languages. Realistic lip-syncing and voice cloning help maintain authenticity.
Our social media video editor is ideal for product updates, educational content, promotional campaigns, personalised messages, and more. Repurpose your content across TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube—wherever your audience are.
Definitely. Our social media video editor is built for lean teams, removing the need for costly production resources. Get started straightaway with user-friendly templates and quick editing tools.
HeyGen stand out with lifelike AI avatars, robust localisation, and a user-friendly social media video editor interface. Your videos look polished and professional without the hefty charges.
Content created using our social media video editor is specifically designed to capture attention and boost engagement. From personalised elements to striking visuals, you’ll see improved metrics straightaway.
Not at all. Our social media video editor is user-friendly and requires no prior editing experience. Just log in, pick a template, and start creating.
Yes, our social media video editor simplifies repurposing existing content, turning old footage into new, high-impact videos for a range of platforms and audiences.
It’s straightforward to begin. Sign up for a free account, explore our social media video editor, and start creating your first video in minutes. HeyGen’s intuitive tools help you launch your social content strategy much more quickly.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.