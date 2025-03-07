Make every event marketing touchpoint count with HeyGen’s AI video solution. It helps you drive turnout, connect with attendees, and extend the value of your events using personalised features.
With HeyGen, crafting quality event marketing promos is as easy as writing a script. Choose from a wide array of ready-made templates to streamline the process, whether it's a conference, webinar, or meetup. You can swiftly produce custom marketing videos in over 170 locales and dialects, primed to share in no time.
HeyGen makes it seamless to send personalized videos featuring the event speakers, or their lifelike digital avatars, to attendees. Thank registrants, share event details, and give a sneak peek to build excitement with personalized video message features. This approach enhances the experience by integrating personalized content in digital marketing, creating a memorable engagement that energizes people about your event, especially through personalized interactive video opportunities.
Leverage attendee data effectively. Use HeyGen to promptly create personalized event summaries, key highlights, and follow-ups that keep your audience engaged and stimulate conversions long after the event concludes, using personalized video email marketing.
'We did tests with other personalised video platforms, and HeyGen were on top for quality. We were transparent with their team from the beginning due to the high-risk, high-reward environment of trying this for the first time, and the risk was worth it.'
Kelly Peters
VP of Marketing at Tomorrow.io
How to create event marketing videos with HeyGen
Initiate HeyGen’s promo video maker to begin crafting videos to promote, invite, or recap your event with bespoke video features – no camera or editing skills needed.
HeyGen drive higher attendance by helping you create engaging, personalised video promos and invites that grab attention. Stand out in crowded inboxes and digital channels with professional-quality videos tailored to your audience, encouraging more registrations and boosting turnout.
Yes! HeyGen makes it easy to send personalised video invites and follow-ups. Create bespoke messages featuring event speakers or their digital avatars to thank attendees, share sneak peeks, or highlight session details. Personalised outreach builds anticipation and keeps your audience engaged.
You can create quite striking event promo videos in just minutes using our promo video maker. Simply type your script, pick from HeyGen’s ready-to-use templates, and customise as needed. There’s no need for design or editing experience, making the process fast and stress-free.
Absolutely. HeyGen helps you deliver personalised post-event videos, including recaps, key takeaways and thank-you messages. Tailor your follow-ups to different attendee segments to keep your audience engaged and drive conversions long after the event.
HeyGen are perfect for promoting and personalising conferences, webinars, meetups, workshops, and more. From pre-event promotions to post-event summaries, HeyGen make your marketing quite impactful at every stage.
Yes! HeyGen supports over 170 locales and dialects, allowing you to localise event videos for global audiences. Whether it’s invites, promos, or follow-ups, your message will resonate across languages and cultures.
HeyGen eliminate the need for expensive video production and large creative teams. With AI-driven tools and templates, you can quickly create high-quality videos without breaking the bank, allowing you to focus your resources on maximising event success.
Yes, HeyGen integrate seamlessly with email platforms, social media tools, and event management systems. Easily incorporate your videos into campaigns to streamline your event marketing workflow.
HeyGen stand out by making personalised video marketing simple and accessible. Instead of relying on generic materials, you can create videos that are tailored to specific segments, include speaker avatars, and offer engaging content that sets your event apart.
Getting started is straightforward. Sign up for HeyGen, browse the templates designed for events, and start creating personalised videos to promote your next conference, webinar, or meetup. With HeyGen, you’ll deliver more engaging campaigns that achieve tangible results.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.