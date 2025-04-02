Skip the production shoot and create brand videos straightaway

Your brand is more than a logo; it’s a narrative. Standing out in a crowded digital landscape can be challenging. With HeyGen, you can create studio-quality branding videos, promotional reels, and storytelling content in minutes. No production team required.

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Benefits and value

Studio-quality brand videos without a studio

Build trust and credibility with compelling storytelling

People crave engaging narratives—not static content. According to our 2025 AI Sentiment Report, 54.2% note that premium AI video enhances trust. Use HeyGen to develop compelling branding video storytelling that humanizes your business, highlights your core values, and establishes credibility without a blockbuster budget.


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Capture global attention and boost brand awareness

Connecting with global audiences is essential for any modern brand. With HeyGen, you can create and translate your branding videos into more than 170 languages and dialects, boosting brand awareness and ensuring your message resonates anywhere in the world.



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Drive action and increase conversions with brand awareness

A well-crafted branding video does more than build awareness; it inspires action. From website traffic and sign-ups to purchases and recruiting initiatives, HeyGen helps you produce videos that convert engagement into measurable business results.


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Discover how leading brands use video to increase visibility

Ogilvy & Milka use HeyGen to create a personalized brand experience

Ogilvy & Milka use HeyGen to create a personalized brand experience

With HeyGen’s AI video technology, Ogilvy and Milka delivered a one-of-a-kind brand experience—turning emotions into personalized songs and videos.

How to
create brand videos with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Get started in minutes – no professional editing or large production crew needed to create striking branding videos.


  1. Choose a template or start from scratch
  1. Add your script and select an avatar (or create your own)
  1. Customise your video with branding and visuals
  1. Translate and personalise for different audiences
  1. Submit your video

FAQs

What are HeyGen, and how do they help with brand videos?

HeyGen are an AI-powered video creation platform that let you produce professional storytelling content and sizzle reels—without large budgets or lengthy production cycles. AI avatars, customisable designs, and instant translations ensure you can publish a high-quality branding video in just minutes.

What types of branding videos can I create with HeyGen?

HeyGen are perfect for creating:

  • Sizzle reels – High-energy videos that showcase your brand in a dynamic way
  • Brand storytelling – Share your company’s mission, vision, and values
  • Product launch videos – Announce new offerings with engaging video content
  • Customer success stories – Highlight testimonials and case studies
  • Employer branding videos – Attract top talent by showcasing your company culture

How are HeyGen different from traditional video production?

Traditional production can be expensive and time-consuming. HeyGen’s AI-driven approach removes the need for film crews, actors, and post-production, helping you create branding videos quickly and cost-effectively.

Can I customise my branding video with my company’s look and feel?

Yes! You can add your brand logo, colours, fonts, and visuals to keep your videos consistent with your brand identity.

Can I create branding videos in multiple languages?

Absolutely. HeyGen’s AI-powered translation and lip-sync technology support 170+ languages and dialects, making it easy to create brand videos for a global audience.

Do I need video editing experience to use HeyGen?

No! HeyGen are designed for marketers, creatives, and business leaders—not professional video editors. The platform is intuitive and easy to use, with a simple drag-and-drop editor to customise your videos.

How do I share my brand video once it’s created?

Export it in multiple formats and share it across social media platforms, your website, email campaigns, advertising channels, or internal communications.

Can I use AI avatars for brand storytelling?

Yes! Choose from over 700 lifelike AI avatars or create your own digital twin to deliver your message in a personalised, engaging way.

How long does it take to create a branding video with HeyGen?

You can finalise a branding video in minutes, compared with weeks or months using traditional methods.

How can HeyGen help increase brand awareness and engagement?

HeyGen’s dynamic visuals and high-quality branding videos capture attention, helping you elevate brand visibility, strengthen credibility, and generate conversion-focused engagement.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

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