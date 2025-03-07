A strong onboarding process sets employees up for success. Whether introducing company culture, explaining processes, or guiding team-specific training, HeyGen enable HR teams to create onboarding videos quickly without the need for a full production crew.
Traditional onboarding videos can be resource-intensive. HeyGen revolutionizes the process, allowing HR professionals and team leaders to create onboarding videos efficiently and at scale.
Use AI avatars to deliver orientation content consistently and professionally. Incorporate step-by-step explanations, motion graphics, and interactive elements to help new hires retain key details about company policies, expectations, and workflows.
With HeyGen’s AI-powered platform, you can swiftly update onboarding materials, personalize content for specific teams, and translate videos into multiple languages. Ensure every new hire experiences seamless, up-to-date training without costly reshoots.
Discover how Lattice uses HeyGen to enable teams to generate custom onboarding videos for their new hires—making them feel welcome and creating a more human employee experience.
How to create onboarding videos with HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen and start crafting engaging AI-generated onboarding training videos in just minutes.
HeyGen are an AI video creation platform that help companies create onboarding videos quickly. They streamline new-hire training by providing scalable, dynamic video content.
HeyGen removes the need for expensive production, on-camera presenters, and lengthy edits. An AI avatar delivers orientation content professionally, reducing production time and improving overall training efficiency.
Absolutely. HeyGen lets you customise your virtual host to align with specific branding. Change its appearance, tone, and script to maintain consistency in your onboarding experience.
Definitely. HeyGen help organisations create tailored onboarding videos for specific teams, roles, or departments so new hires receive relevant training content.
HeyGen make it quick and simple to edit videos. Change scripts or visuals and re-generate the content in minutes—no reshoots required.
Yes, you can optimise HeyGen videos for HR portals, learning platforms, or intranets. This ensures new hires have easy access to training from anywhere.
Depending on content and customisation, HeyGen can help you produce onboarding videos within a few hours, significantly reducing typical production times.
Not at all. Thanks to HeyGen’s beginner-friendly design, HR personnel, managers, and trainers can easily create onboarding videos without advanced technical skills.
Ideal for new-hire orientation, culture-building, role-specific walkthroughs, or compliance training. Essentially, wherever you need clear, engaging content for new employees, HeyGen have you covered.
Sign up for HeyGen, harness its AI-driven video capabilities, and begin creating impactful onboarding videos for your workforce straightaway.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.