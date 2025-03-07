AI personalised videos add a unique touch to your messaging. Whether you’re celebrating special occasions, introducing yourself to an audience, or thanking clients, HeyGen empower individuals and businesses to create professional, bespoke AI greeting videos with ease. No complex video production required.
Traditional personalized videos involve filming, editing, and multiple takes, often demanding time and effort. By leveraging AI personalized videos, HeyGen streamlines creation for individuals, content creators, and businesses, helping you produce high-quality, impactful greetings at scale.
Use realistic AI avatars to deliver heartfelt, engaging messages in a professional or friendly manner. Incorporate dynamic visuals, music, and on-screen text to personalize AI birthday greetings, introductions, and thank-you messages.
With HeyGen’s AI personalized videos, you can modify scripts and translate greetings into multiple languages. Easily adapt your message for international audiences. No reshoots or complex editing required.
How to create personalised greeting videos with HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen and start crafting engaging AI-generated personalised messages and introductions in just minutes.
HeyGen are an AI-driven platform that empowers individuals and businesses to create AI personalised videos for personal greetings, introductions, thank-you messages, or any special occasion.
HeyGen removes the hassle of filming and editing, delivering professional results through AI avatars—ideal for scaling your AI personalised videos without in-house production.
Absolutely! HeyGen’s avatar customisation ensures your AI personalised videos reflect your personal or corporate style.
Yes. Translate your scripts and generate multilingual AI videos to connect with international audiences effortlessly.
Simply log in, edit your script or visuals, and regenerate. No need for new footage – save time with just a few clicks.
Yes, you can embed or share these videos on social media, email campaigns, internal portals, and more.
You can create professional results within hours, even more quickly depending on your project’s complexity and preferences.
Not at all. Anyone can use HeyGen’s intuitive interface to create polished and quite effective AI videos.
Birthday messages, intros, onboarding, welcome videos, and client thank-you messages all work quite well when delivered through AI.
Sign up for HeyGen, try out the AI video tools, and begin crafting impactful, high-quality personalised video messages for any use case.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.