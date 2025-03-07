Timely and transparent communication is critical for leadership teams. Whether providing company updates, addressing shareholders, or guiding employees through change, HeyGen enable leaders to create high-quality leadership videos efficiently without the need for a production team.
Leadership communication requires speed and clarity. Traditional video production can be costly and slow, making it challenging to share timely updates. HeyGen simplifies the process, allowing executives to deliver professional, on-brand leadership videos in minutes.
Use lifelike AI avatars, including their own, to present leadership videos in a polished, credible manner. Add captions, motion graphics, and branding elements to make CEO messages, shareholder updates, and crisis communications more engaging and accessible.
Quickly update messaging, modify scripts, and personalize leadership videos in over 170 languages and dialects with HeyGen. Tailor videos for employees, investors, or the public without the need for reshoots or expensive production edits.
Discover how Würth Group uses HeyGen to streamline its leadership communication process, reducing video production costs by 50% and translation costs by 80%.
‘HeyGen have transformed the way we create video content and have helped us use video as a form of communication. It has made communication much more accessible and far more personal.’
Andreas Henschel
Group Lead in Corporate Communication and Head of Language Services at Würth Group
How to create leadership updates with HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen and start crafting professional AI-generated leadership update videos in just minutes.
HeyGen are an AI video generation platform that help executives and leaders create professional leadership videos for employees, shareholders, and stakeholders. It simplifies leadership communication without requiring a full video production team.
HeyGen eliminates the need for live video shoots, expensive production crews, and lengthy editing timelines. AI avatars can deliver messages professionally and consistently, ensuring timely and quite effective leadership videos.
Yes! HeyGen allows for avatar customisation to align with your brand’s tone and leadership identity. Leaders can select avatars, adjust appearance, and script personalised leadership videos for any audience.
Absolutely. HeyGen allows leaders to create and distribute crisis communication videos quickly, ensuring transparency and clarity during challenging periods.
With HeyGen, updating leadership videos is quick and straightforward. Modify the script, adjust visuals, and generate a new version in minutes — no need for reshoots or extensive post-production.
Yes, HeyGen videos can be optimised for internal portals, investor presentations, email communications, websites, and social media to reach the right audience.
HeyGen enable executives to create professional leadership update videos in just a few hours, depending on content complexity and customisation needs.
Not at all. HeyGen’s intuitive interface makes video creation straightforward for business leaders, HR teams, and corporate communicators without requiring technical expertise.
HeyGen are ideal for CEO updates, investor briefings, employee town halls, crisis communications, organisational changes, and strategic vision messages—anywhere clear and engaging leadership communication is needed.
Sign up for HeyGen, explore its AI-powered video tools, and start creating effective leadership updates for employees, investors, and stakeholders today.
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