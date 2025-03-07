Deliver clear leadership updates to employees and shareholders

Timely and transparent communication is critical for leadership teams. Whether providing company updates, addressing shareholders, or guiding employees through change, HeyGen enable leaders to create high-quality leadership videos efficiently without the need for a production team.

Deliver clear leadership updates to employees and shareholders
G24.81,000+ reviews
Benefits and value

Streamline leadership communication updates with AI video

Quickly produce clear, concise CEO and leadership updates

Leadership communication requires speed and clarity. Traditional video production can be costly and slow, making it challenging to share timely updates. HeyGen simplifies the process, allowing executives to deliver professional, on-brand leadership videos in minutes.

executive leadership updates using ai video

Enhance engagement with polished, lifelike AI avatars of execs

Use lifelike AI avatars, including their own, to present leadership videos in a polished, credible manner. Add captions, motion graphics, and branding elements to make CEO messages, shareholder updates, and crisis communications more engaging and accessible.

leadership update video templates

Personalize and translate leadership updates for every employee

Quickly update messaging, modify scripts, and personalize leadership videos in over 170 languages and dialects with HeyGen. Tailor videos for employees, investors, or the public without the need for reshoots or expensive production edits.

translate leadership updates into any language

Discover how comms teams deliver leadership updates

Würth Group delivers leadership updates to over 88,000 employees in 80 countries

Würth Group delivers leadership updates to over 88,000 employees in 80 countries

Discover how Würth Group uses HeyGen to streamline its leadership communication process, reducing video production costs by 50% and translation costs by 80%.

‘HeyGen have transformed the way we create video content and have helped us use video as a form of communication. It has made communication much more accessible and far more personal.’

Andreas Henschel

Group Lead in Corporate Communication and Head of Language Services at Würth Group

Andreas Henschel

How to create leadership updates with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Log in to HeyGen and start crafting professional AI-generated leadership update videos in just minutes.

  1. Find the ideal video template
  1. Add talk tracks, avatars and backgrounds
  1. Customise your AI video
  1. Enhance with more creative elements
  1. Export your final video

FAQs

What are HeyGen, and how can they be used for leadership updates?

HeyGen are an AI video generation platform that help executives and leaders create professional leadership videos for employees, shareholders, and stakeholders. It simplifies leadership communication without requiring a full video production team.

How does HeyGen improve leadership video production compared with traditional methods?

HeyGen eliminates the need for live video shoots, expensive production crews, and lengthy editing timelines. AI avatars can deliver messages professionally and consistently, ensuring timely and quite effective leadership videos.

Can I customise AI avatars to reflect my leadership team?

Yes! HeyGen allows for avatar customisation to align with your brand’s tone and leadership identity. Leaders can select avatars, adjust appearance, and script personalised leadership videos for any audience.

Is HeyGen suitable for crisis communication videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen allows leaders to create and distribute crisis communication videos quickly, ensuring transparency and clarity during challenging periods.

How do I update leadership messages if circumstances change?

With HeyGen, updating leadership videos is quick and straightforward. Modify the script, adjust visuals, and generate a new version in minutes — no need for reshoots or extensive post-production.

Can HeyGen leadership videos be shared across multiple platforms?

Yes, HeyGen videos can be optimised for internal portals, investor presentations, email communications, websites, and social media to reach the right audience.

How quickly can I create a leadership update video with HeyGen?

HeyGen enable executives to create professional leadership update videos in just a few hours, depending on content complexity and customisation needs.

Do I need video production skills to use HeyGen for leadership updates?

Not at all. HeyGen’s intuitive interface makes video creation straightforward for business leaders, HR teams, and corporate communicators without requiring technical expertise.

What types of leadership messages benefit most from HeyGen?

HeyGen are ideal for CEO updates, investor briefings, employee town halls, crisis communications, organisational changes, and strategic vision messages—anywhere clear and engaging leadership communication is needed.

How do I get started with HeyGen for leadership videos?

Sign up for HeyGen, explore its AI-powered video tools, and start creating effective leadership updates for employees, investors, and stakeholders today.

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