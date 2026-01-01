Simplify complex ideas and enhance customer engagement with HeyGen. Whether you’re launching a new product or guiding users through a workflow, HeyGen helps you create professional, on-brand explainer videos in minutes without a production team or complex editing.
Your products deserve an elevated first impression. Traditional video production is expensive and time-intensive. HeyGen automates the process, enabling teams to produce high-quality product videos faster and at a fraction of the cost.
Turn dry, technical manuals into captivating how-to guides by learning how to use HeyGen for how-to videos. Use the most lifelike avatars in the market, motion graphics, and crisp narration to simplify learning and ensure your audience quickly grasps even the most intricate processes.
Quickly update messaging, swap visuals, and personalize your product videos with HeyGen’s AI-powered platform. Test, optimize, and tailor content for any audience in over 170 languages and dialec without reshoots or expensive edits.
Learn how Tomorrow.io revolutionizes marketing and content creation.
Discover how Pyne achieve 4x faster time-to-value and 2.3x more conversions.
‘We serve a lot of different business units. We need to stand out as any marketing team does. But also, given our size, be especially scrappy. That’s why we have really leant into and embraced AI rather than just reacting passively.’
Kelly Peters
VP of Marketing at Tomorrow.io
How to create product videos with HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen and get ready to create polished, professional-quality product videos in minutes by learning how to create a product explainer video.
HeyGen are an AI video generation platform that creates professional, customisable videos using AI avatars. They simplify the creation process for product explainer videos by allowing you to craft engaging and informative content without needing a full production team.
HeyGen uses AI avatars, eliminating the need for live actors, complex equipment, or lengthy production cycles. The platform enables rapid video creation, easy updates, and localisation for global audiences.
Yes! HeyGen allows you to customise avatars to reflect your brand’s personality. You can choose from a variety of avatars, adjust their appearance, and script their dialogue to align with your messaging.
Absolutely. HeyGen supports multiple languages, allowing you to create explainer videos that cater to diverse markets. You can provide localised content with high-quality voiceovers in the language of your choice.
Updating videos with HeyGen is quick and straightforward. Simply modify the script or visuals on the platform, and your updated video will be ready in minutes.
Yes, HeyGen product videos are versatile and can be optimised for use on websites, social media, email campaigns, or internal training platforms.
With HeyGen, you can create a professional-quality product video in as little as a few hours, depending on the complexity of your script and visual requirements.
Not at all. HeyGen’s user-friendly interface is designed for marketers, educators, and businesses without technical expertise. The platform guides you through the video creation process step by step.
HeyGen are ideal for industries such as SaaS, e-commerce, education, healthcare, and more—anywhere clear product communication and customer engagement are priorities.
Getting started is straightforward. Sign up for HeyGen, explore its video creation tools, and start building your first AI-powered product video today.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.