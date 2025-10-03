Creating that special moment with AI video

The introduction of HeyGen offered a breakthrough. Workday first explored HeyGen as a way to accelerate the initial translation step, but quickly discovered it could do much more. 'HeyGen has been quite transformative for us,' Meisinger shared. 'It can translate a video in minutes, and we can bring our linguists directly into HeyGen to proofread and make small tweaks to maintain our brand voice.'

‘The magic moment was definitely the custom avatars and the ability to change the content within minutes,’ Johanna said. ‘I can have a video, they can send me a video, and I could render it in three languages for them to review the same day.’

A key reason for choosing HeyGen was its term-based functionality, which integrates with Workday’s predefined set of approved translations for key terms. 'This lets us upload our term base, so when the AI translates content, it's already using the right language,' he said. 'That’s something we haven’t seen anywhere else.'

Another major draw was HeyGen’s advanced audio capabilities. Even when original audio stems weren’t available, HeyGen could isolate a speaker’s voice from background music and re-synthesise it in another language, which would otherwise require an entire production team.

"The magic moment for me was when I uploaded a video of myself, and a few minutes later, HeyGen spit out a video of me speaking German. I took that video and showed it to my German coworkers, and they asked me, 'Do you speak German?' So, I think that made it just seem like truly magic,” Meisinger said.

Ultimately, HeyGen stood out as a partner that shared Workday’s values around innovation and integrity. 'We’re an AI company too, so we care deeply about ethical AI use,' Meisinger emphasised. 'HeyGen gave us the control and flexibility we needed, without compromising our principles.'

Enabling the Workday team to say ‘I made this’

HeyGen have completely reshaped how Workday handle localisation. 'What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects,' said Meisinger. 'It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do far more with the resources we have.'

‘To translate a course, it would take 4 to 6 weeks on average,’ Johanna said. ‘Today I can translate the media for one of our courses in weeks, and sometimes even days depending on the project. That just was unheard of.’

By integrating HeyGen into its localisation pipeline, Workday have redefined their global video strategy, making it faster, smarter, and more ethical. The result is a scalable, high-quality process that is ready to meet the demands of a growing international audience.

Speed and scale : Localisation turnaround reduced from weeks to minutes, with 10–15 languages per video, including two-hour webinars.

: Localisation turnaround reduced from weeks to minutes, with 10–15 languages per video, including two-hour webinars. Cost efficiency : Considerable savings via flat-rate pricing; 100% increase in capacity without adding headcount.

: Considerable savings via flat-rate pricing; 100% increase in capacity without adding headcount. Brand integrity and ethics: Fully aligned with Workday’s terminology standards and ethical AI use, avoiding deceptive practices like lip-syncing.

Reflecting on the experience, Meisinger emphasised the professional pride that comes with delivering high-quality, efficient work. "It's important to me from a professional standpoint to be able to do this. Not just because it makes me look good, but because I can go home at the end of the day and feel like I delivered a quality product and made myself more efficient," he shared.

For other teams considering AI for localisation, Workday have a simple message: "Just try it. It’s free to test. You might be surprised by how much it improves your workflow."

‘Lean into it, test it, and be curious. I definitely found some useful things that were unexpected and that were time savers, that added value to our workflow,’ said Johanna.