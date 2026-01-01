Make knowledge sharing straightforward with how-to videos

Visual instructions are easier to follow, but tutorial video production is often slow and costly. With HeyGen, you can create professional tutorial videos, step-by-step guides, and how to use HeyGen for how-to videos in minutes without needing a production team. Train employees, onboard customers, or share knowledge with a global audience.

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Benefits and value

Produce how-to videos more quickly, no video skills needed

Make complex instructions and products easy to follow

People learn better with video. HeyGen helps you create how-to videos in minutes with HeyGen by turning text-heavy instructions into clear, engaging step-by-step tutorial videos so your audience can see and understand exactly what to do, whether it’s a how-to demonstration, an onboarding guide, or a troubleshooting walkthrough.

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Create professional videos without a production team

You don’t need expensive video equipment or editing skills to make great how-to content. With HeyGen’s AI avatars, voiceovers, and easy templates, you can learn how to create and edit videos in HeyGen to produce polished. You can even upload a PDF or deck and turn it into a video in just a few clicks.

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Scale training and support across any audience

Need to train teams in multiple locations? Support global viewers? HeyGen lets you translate and localize your videos instantly, so your tutorial video content is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what language they speak.

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Discover how businesses scale how-to content

Pyne

Pyne

See how Pyne uses HeyGen to revolutionize in-product onboarding.

How to create how-to videos with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Log in to HeyGen and start creating professional-quality how-to videos in minutes — no video editing experience or production team required.

  1. Choose a template or start from scratch
  1. Add your script and select an avatar
  1. Customise your how-to video
  1. Get creative with more design elements
  1. Submit your video

FAQs

What is a how-to video and why should I create one?

A how-to video is a step-by-step guide that visually explains how to complete a task, use a product, or follow best practices. Video is more engaging and easier to follow than text-based guides, making it quite an effective tool for training, onboarding, and customer education.

How can I create a how-to video without any video editing experience?

HeyGen make it easy to create professional how-to videos without editing skills. Simply choose a template, add your script, select an AI avatar, and customise your video with visuals. HeyGen handle the rest—no production team required.

Can I use HeyGen to create training videos for staff?

Yes! HeyGen are perfect for creating internal training videos, onboarding guides, and instructional content for employees. With AI avatars and easy-to-use templates, you can standardise training materials across teams and locations.

Can I use HeyGen to create customer support videos?

Absolutely. Many businesses use HeyGen to create FAQ videos, troubleshooting guides, and product walkthroughs to reduce support tickets and improve the customer experience.

Can I customise my how-to video to match my brand?

Yes! HeyGen allows you to add your brand colours, fonts, logos, and bespoke visuals to ensure your how-to videos are consistent with your company’s branding.

How long should a how-to video last?

The ideal length depends on the topic, but the most effective how-to videos are 1–3 minutes long for quick tutorials and 5–10 minutes for in-depth training. HeyGen makes it easy to create concise, engaging content that holds viewers' attention.

Can I translate and localise my how-to videos for different audiences?

Yes! HeyGen offer AI-powered translation and voice cloning, allowing you to create multilingual how-to videos without additional production time. This is ideal for global teams and international customers.

Which industries use HeyGen for how-to videos?

HeyGen are used across industries including SaaS, e-learning, customer support, healthcare, manufacturing, HR, and marketing to create engaging, scalable training and instructional videos.

Where can I share my how-to videos?

HeyGen videos can be shared across company websites, help centres, YouTube, LinkedIn, internal training portals, email campaigns, and social media to maximise reach and engagement.

How quickly can I create a how-to video with HeyGen?

You can create a polished how-to video in minutes, not hours. HeyGen’s AI avatars and templates eliminate the need for lengthy video shoots and editing, allowing you to produce high-quality content more quickly than traditional methods.

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