Keeping employees engaged in corporate training videos is a challenge. Traditional elements like PDFs, static slides, and outdated videos fail to hold attention. HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging, on-brand corporate training videos. Whether it is compliance or leadership development, you can deliver effective training without the hassle of production. Have a look at the engagement statistics for corporate training videos.
Employees retain information better when corporate training videos are visual and interactive. HeyGen’s asset-to-video feature allows you to transform any text-based course or slide into high-quality corporate training videos. This improves comprehension and knowledge retention without needing expensive production teams. It's a fantastic way to enhance corporate training videos using an AI video generator.
Stop waiting weeks for corporate training videos to be produced. With HeyGen’s AI avatars and customizable templates, corporate trainers can quickly create, update, and scale professional-quality training videos. This can be done without any video editing skills or a studio setup, making it easier to engage your audience with superb AI-generated videos. Discover strategies to improve knowledge retention in e-learning.
Need to train employees across multiple offices or languages? HeyGen offers instant video localization using AI-powered translations and lip-syncing. This ensures every employee, regardless of location, has consistent access to effective corporate training videos. Explore the benefits of multilingual corporate training, as the AI video translator feature makes it seamless.
With HeyGen, Würth produces professional, AI-powered videos in 10+ languages, transforming how they train employees and communicate with global teams.
‘HeyGen have transformed the way we create video content and have helped us use video as a form of communication. It has made communication much more accessible and far more personal.’
Andreas Henschel
Group Lead in Corporate Communication and Head of Language Services at Würth Group
How to create corporate training videos with HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen and start creating high-quality corporate training videos in minutes. There’s no need for a production team or editing skills.
HeyGen allows you to quickly create polished corporate training videos without production teams, using customisable templates and AI avatars. With HeyGen's user-friendly platform, you can start creating videos straightaway. Discover more by registering for free.
HeyGen's AI avatars appear lifelike and are capable of delivering training content in multiple languages with translation and lip-syncing features. This enables effective communication and training across diverse teams and locations. Explore the capabilities with HeyGen today.
Yes, HeyGen supports video localisation to provide consistent training across various regions and languages, without reshooting footage. By leveraging AI, HeyGen facilitate global corporate training effectively.
No, HeyGen's platform is user-friendly, allowing anyone to create professional training videos without video editing skills. Start using HeyGen easily by registering here for free.
By utilising AI-powered video creation, HeyGen reduce the need for costly production resources and streamline training video updates, which can significantly decrease overall training costs.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.