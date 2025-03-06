Transform corporate training videos with engaging AI content

Keeping employees engaged in corporate training videos is a challenge. Traditional elements like PDFs, static slides, and outdated videos fail to hold attention. HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging, on-brand corporate training videos. Whether it is compliance or leadership development, you can deliver effective training without the hassle of production. Have a look at the engagement statistics for corporate training videos.

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Benefits and value

Create corporate training videos without extra resources

Produce professional training videos instantly

Employees retain information better when corporate training videos are visual and interactive. HeyGen’s asset-to-video feature allows you to transform any text-based course or slide into high-quality corporate training videos. This improves comprehension and knowledge retention without needing expensive production teams. It's a fantastic way to enhance corporate training videos using an AI video generator.

Corporate training collage with employee onboarding, communication skills, and professional development modules

Improve training retention with engaging videos

Stop waiting weeks for corporate training videos to be produced. With HeyGen’s AI avatars and customizable templates, corporate trainers can quickly create, update, and scale professional-quality training videos. This can be done without any video editing skills or a studio setup, making it easier to engage your audience with superb AI-generated videos. Discover strategies to improve knowledge retention in e-learning.

a woman is sitting at a desk with a laptop in front of a screen that says employee training techniques to optimize productivity

Deliver corporate training videos in any language

Need to train employees across multiple offices or languages? HeyGen offers instant video localization using AI-powered translations and lip-syncing. This ensures every employee, regardless of location, has consistent access to effective corporate training videos. Explore the benefits of multilingual corporate training, as the AI video translator feature makes it seamless.

a screen shows a woman and says employee onboarding

Discover how teams scale corporate training videos

Würth reduces video translation costs by 80% and production time by 50%

Würth reduces video translation costs by 80% and production time by 50%

With HeyGen, Würth produces professional, AI-powered videos in 10+ languages, transforming how they train employees and communicate with global teams.

‘HeyGen have transformed the way we create video content and have helped us use video as a form of communication. It has made communication much more accessible and far more personal.’

Andreas Henschel

Group Lead in Corporate Communication and Head of Language Services at Würth Group

Andreas Henschel

How to create corporate training videos with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Log in to HeyGen and start creating high-quality corporate training videos in minutes. There’s no need for a production team or editing skills.

  1. Choose a template or start from scratch
  1. Add your script and select an avatar.
  1. Customise your video.
  1. Translate and localise for global teams
  1. Submit your video

FAQs

How can HeyGen simplify corporate training video creation?

HeyGen allows you to quickly create polished corporate training videos without production teams, using customisable templates and AI avatars. With HeyGen's user-friendly platform, you can start creating videos straightaway. Discover more by registering for free.

What makes HeyGen's AI avatars effective for training?

HeyGen's AI avatars appear lifelike and are capable of delivering training content in multiple languages with translation and lip-syncing features. This enables effective communication and training across diverse teams and locations. Explore the capabilities with HeyGen today.

Can HeyGen help with scaling corporate training globally?

Yes, HeyGen supports video localisation to provide consistent training across various regions and languages, without reshooting footage. By leveraging AI, HeyGen facilitate global corporate training effectively.

Is prior video editing experience necessary to use HeyGen?

No, HeyGen's platform is user-friendly, allowing anyone to create professional training videos without video editing skills. Start using HeyGen easily by registering here for free.

How do HeyGen assist in reducing corporate training costs?

By utilising AI-powered video creation, HeyGen reduce the need for costly production resources and streamline training video updates, which can significantly decrease overall training costs.

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