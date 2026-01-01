HeyGen for Business

Increase your team's video output without increasing your workload

HeyGen for Business gives your organisation five times more generation capacity, interactive video for training, self-serve SSO, extended video limits, and more. Whether you're a startup or leading departments, HeyGen gives teams a shared, governed, and scalable way to create and localise video at speed, making it a quite effective AI video platform for business.

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Used by teams at some of the world's most innovative companies.

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4.8/5 from 1,300+ reviews
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The fastest-growing product on G2 for good reason

From global training to video adverts, HeyGen empower anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers value most:

10Xquicker video production
40% increase in video watch time
5Xincrease in video asset output
5Xreturn on ad spend
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What is HeyGen for Business?

The only HeyGen plan designed specifically for teams. Get workspace collaboration, 5x more generation capacity, and exclusive access to advanced AI video models, all with centralised billing.

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5x more generation power for AI images, audio and more.

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Generate and translate videos up to 60 min in duration

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Create 5 bespoke avatars for your organisation

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Add Team Members for workspace collaboration

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"HeyGen have allowed our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey

Learning Media Designer at Miro

Video creation has just become your standout skill

Create training, marketing, sales, and internal content from a single workspace with enterprise-grade security and administrative controls.

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Create

Create instantly with studio-quality results

Turn scripts, PDFs, and slide decks into lifelike avatar videos in minutes. No cameras. No editing timelines. No production overhead. Just fast, on-brand content from anyone on your team.

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Create instantly with studio-quality results
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Translate

One video, every language, every market

Translate existing content into 175+ languages with native-quality translations, accurate lip-sync, and built-in proofreading. HeyGen help global teams reach new audiences in minutes rather than months.

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One video, every language, every market
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Personalise

Personalise videos at scale with human impact

Make every viewer feel seen. Create authentic, individualised videos that help sales, marketing, and training teams build stronger connections at every touchpoint, with no manual recording required.

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Personalise videos at scale with human impact
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Integrations

Seamless integration with your existing workflows

Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, and n8n to trigger video creation automatically. Generate personalised content from CRM updates, form fills, or any event in your stack.

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Seamless integration with your existing workflows
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Admin tools

Single sign-on (SSO) and enterprise-ready governance

Stay on brand and in control with team workspaces, bespoke roles, single sign-on (SSO), pooled usage, and centralised admin tools. Scale safely with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and AI governance built in from day one.

Single sign-on (SSO) and enterprise-ready governance

Access to the latest video models

Your team get access to Avatar IV, Sora 2, and Veo 3 – some of the most advanced AI video models available, all from one workspace.

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Avatar IV
The most advanced avatar technology. Extended video generation for up to 5 minutes with natural movement and expression.

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Sora 2
Generate creative video content with OpenAI's Sora 2. Fresh possibilities for marketing and storytelling.

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Veo 3 
Premium video quality from Google's most advanced model. For content that requires the very best.

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'We began with one video. That’s all it took to see the impact. Once you experience it, it’s clear what this can unlock'

Mustafa Furniturewala

CTO at Coursera

Our prices

Straightforward pricing designed for businesses

Business

$149/mo

$20/additional seat. Perfect for organisations that need a secure, scalable way for teams to create, personalise, and localise high-quality AI videos at speed.

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5x more generation usage

5 bespoke avatars

Self-serve SAML/SSO

Interactive Video for e-Learning

SCORM Export

Screen recording

Workspace collaboration

Video draft commenting and editing

Invites and team management

Commercial usage rights for videos

Video translations up to 60 minutes

Priority processing

Scale your brand with centralised assets

Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, n8n, and more

Centralised billing

Scale video across
every department

See how businesses like yours scale video creation and support growth with one of the most innovative AI video platforms.

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Marketing

Turn campaigns, blogs, and product launches into professional video in minutes. Create more content without increasing headcount. Maintain brand consistency across every asset.

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Sales
Localisation
Internal comms
Marketing
Use cases

Over 100 creator use cases for AI video generator

From social media and video adverts to marketing and training, HeyGen empower anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need.

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L&D and training teams

Turn slides and documents into scalable training videos with AI avatars and quick updates.

Customer success teams

Customer onboarding videos with AI. Reduce queries and speed up adoption in 175+ languages.

Marketing teams

Create marketing videos in minutes. Launch campaigns more quickly across every channel and language.

Compliance training teams

Create scalable compliance training videos. Standardise policies quickly across teams and languages.

Sales teams

Create personalised sales videos at scale. Boost responses with outreach, demos, and enablement.

Agencies

Scale agency video production. Deliver client content within minutes across more than 175 languages.

Product marketing teams

Launch product videos on day one. Ship demos, enablement, and updates in over 175 languages.

Internal comms teams

Create internal comms videos that employees actually watch. Share updates quickly across teams and languages.

Enterprise-grade features, self-service setup

Empower your enterprise with secure, collaborative, and brand-consistent tools designed to streamline every stage of video creation.

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SAML/SSO

SAML/SSO

Enable secure, straightforward team access with enterprise-grade single sign-on (SSO) and identity management.

Centralised billing

Centralised billing

Organisation-wide billing in one place. No more reconciling multiple subscriptions.

Commercial usage rights

Commercial usage rights

Create and publish videos with confidence, with full commercial rights included for business use.

Ready for integration

Ready for integration

Connect to Zapier, HubSpot, Make, n8n, and more. Video creation within your existing workflows.

Team management

Team management

Control roles, permissions, and shared assets to keep every team aligned and on-brand.

Priority processing

Priority processing

Quicker video generation with priority rendering. Business users go to the front of the queue.

5x more generation usage

5x more generation usage

Get substantially more monthly generative capacity than individual plans. Create at scale without reaching limits.

Videos up to 60 minutes

Videos up to 60 minutes

Create and translate videos of up to 60 minutes. Long-form training, webinars and presentations supported.

Key capabilities businesses value

See how businesses like yours scale video creation and drive growth with one of the most innovative AI video platforms.

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Digital Twin

Digital Twin

Turn any team member into a scalable presenter. One recording creates an avatar that can appear in unlimited videos.

Voice cloning

Voice cloning

Match your real voice with high fidelity. Edit a sentence or update a paragraph without re-recording to maintain consistent tone and energy across all videos.

Straightforward updates

Straightforward updates

Edit the script, swap a screen, and hit generate. No new shoots, no delays. Keep content current so you always have the best videos available.

Collaboration

Collaboration

Work together in shared workspaces where teams can review, comment and refine videos. Create faster and stay aligned without lengthy feedback cycles.

Captions and subtitles

Captions and subtitles

Add accurate captions and subtitles automatically for clear, accessible viewing. Ideal for global, muted, or multi-channel content.

Brand Kit

Brand Kit

Upload your brand elements to ensure every video stays consistent. Keep colours, fonts, and logos unified across your entire library for every user.

Resources

See how businesses like yours scale video creation and drive growth with one of the most innovative AI video platforms.

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Start creating videos with HeyGen Academy

Read guide

How companies bring stories to life with HeyGen

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Insights from the 2026 AI trends report

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Used by leading businesses to scale video production

Give your team the full power of HeyGen, with privacy, governance and security built in. Scale your workspace easily with flexible seats, credits and admin controls.

Miro

'It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums.'

Steve Sowrey,  Learning Media Designer

HeyGen for Business Designed for Every Team

Discover how Marketing, Sales, L&D, Product, and Customer Success use HeyGen to drive growth and engagement.

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Have questions? We have answers

What is HeyGen for Business?

HeyGen for Business are a team-oriented AI video platform designed for organisations that need secure collaboration, shared usage, and scalable video creation. It includes pooled credits, admin controls, SSO, and governance features not available on individual plans. It also provides the power of an AI video generator for business, purpose-built for global teams.

How is the Business plan different from the other plans?

Individual plans are built for personal video creation. The Business plan is built for teams, offering shared workspaces, pooled credits, lower-cost seats, centralised billing, bespoke roles, and enterprise-ready authentication and security.

How do pooled credits work?

Every Business workspace receives a monthly pool of generative credits that all users share. Seats do not increase the pool, but admins can add usage through auto top-off or add-on packs for predictable scaling.

Can my team collaborate within HeyGen?

Yes. Teams can work together in shared workspaces to review, comment, and refine videos collaboratively. Shared assets, templates, avatars, and brand kits help everyone stay aligned.

Does HeyGen support translation and localisation?

Absolutely. You can translate any video into over 175 languages and dialects with natural lip-sync and built-in proofreading. This enables global communication and training to be fast, consistent, and cost-effective.

Is HeyGen for Business secure?

Yes. HeyGen for Business includes SSO, role-based access, and enterprise-grade security. HeyGen are SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and Data Privacy Framework compliant, with strict controls to safeguard your data.

Are HeyGen suitable for large organisations?

Yes. The Business plan is designed for companies with 100 to 100,000 employees. It helps teams adopt AI video quickly with a straightforward setup, flexible seat management, and the option to move into Enterprise plans when ready.

What kinds of videos can my team create?

Teams can create any type of video, such as training, onboarding, product explainers, internal communications, marketing content, sales outreach, customer support tutorials, and more. You can generate, update, and localise videos in minutes using a quite effective AI video generator for business.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and support growth with highly innovative AI video.

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