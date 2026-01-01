When it comes to ad campaigns, speed and quality can be the difference between success and missed opportunities. With HeyGen, marketers can create professional, eye-catching ads for multiple platforms in a fraction of the time. Learn more about how to create effective ads using HeyGen. Scale high-impact content without stretching your budget or exhausting your team. Scale high-impact content without stretching your budget or exhausting your team.
Skip the long production cycles and high costs of traditional ad creation. HeyGen’s AI ad generator empowers you to produce stunning, on-brand ads in a fraction of the time, letting you beat tight deadlines and keep your campaigns ahead of the curve.
Get more value from every ad dollar by creating videos that truly resonate with your audience, while saving time and scaling what works. With HeyGen’s AI video tools and powerful API, you can personalize ads dynamically for millions of viewers on platforms like YouTube and match scripts to the content they’re watching. Explore how to create AI UGC ads with HeyGen.
Quickly generate variations of your ads to test multiple messages, calls-to-action, or visuals. With HeyGen’s AI, you can gather insights and optimize campaigns faster, ensuring data-driven decisions boost performance at every turn. Learn how to A/B test AI videos like a performance marketer.
Discover how trivago saves 3-4 months and localizes ads for 30 markets.
Discover how Tomorrow.io scales personalized video content.
See how Ogilvy uses HeyGen to create personalized ads that sing.
'We did tests with other personalised video platforms, and HeyGen were on top for quality. We were transparent with their team from the beginning due to the high-risk, high-reward environment of trying this for the first time, and the risk was worth it.'
Kelly Peters
VP of Marketing at Tomorrow.io
How to create video adverts with HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen and start crafting eye-catching AI-generated adverts in just minutes. You can also generate a video advert from a link using URL-to-Video.
HeyGen are an AI-powered video generation platform that simplifies creating professional adverts. It helps marketers quickly produce video adverts for social media, display, or retargeting—without expensive production or long turnaround times.
By replacing traditional production workflows with AI. You can pick templates, drop in your script, brand elements, and a lifelike AI avatar to produce final adverts in minutes instead of days or weeks.
Absolutely. HeyGen support creating adverts for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, and more. Adjust the aspect ratio and length to match each channel’s specs.
You can customise each advert’s messaging, visuals, or voiceover for different audiences or languages, making it ideal for retargeting, localisation, or ABM campaigns.
Yes. HeyGen’s translation tools allow you to generate adverts in over 170 languages and dialects, with accurate lip-sync for realistic voiceovers. It’s ideal for global campaigns that need to maintain authenticity across different regions.
No. HeyGen’s user-friendly interface and drag-and-drop editor make advanced editing accessible to anyone, regardless of experience.
HeyGen eliminate the need for full production teams, expensive shoots, and advanced post-production. The AI-driven approach significantly lowers the cost of creating high-quality ads in-house.
You can quickly update or localise old ad content, adapt the format for different platforms, incorporate new branding, or swap out messaging, effectively recycling existing videos for fresh campaigns. This maximises the value of your content whilst saving you time.
HeyGen stand out with their lifelike AI avatars, advanced localisation capabilities, and streamlined video creation process. They are built for marketers who need to create high-quality, scalable content quickly, making them ideal for modern ad campaigns.
HeyGen simplify global ad campaigns by offering translation, localisation, and personalisation features all in one platform. You can quickly produce ads for multiple regions, ensuring consistency and authenticity across different markets without additional complexity.
Getting started is straightforward. Sign up for a free account, explore the platform’s templates and features, and create your first ad in just minutes. HeyGen’s intuitive tools make it simple to produce engaging ads, whether you’re running a local campaign or launching globally.
Yes! HeyGen are designed to help teams of all sizes create effective adverts without needing a big budget or extensive resources. Their affordable pricing and time-saving tools make them well suited to lean marketing teams looking to maximise their output.
HeyGen easily fits into your existing workflow. Once you create your videos, you can download and upload them to your preferred ad platforms, CRMs, or content management tools for seamless distribution.
HeyGen are versatile and support a wide range of ad types, including social media ads, retargeting videos, explainer ads, and localised campaigns. Their tools are designed to help you produce content that stands out and delivers results.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.