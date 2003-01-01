Create Marketing Videos 3x Faster Than Traditional Production
Product launches, social content, ad creative, customer stories—generate professional marketing videos in minutes without studios, crews, or waiting on talent. Scale your content across every channel and language from a single source.
- Update content instantly when products change
The Marketing Problem
See how marketing teams like yours scale content creation and drive growth with an innovative text to AI video platform.
The Marketing Content Crunch
Your content calendar is relentless. Product launches need videos. Social channels demand daily content. Campaigns require localized creative for every market. But traditional video production means booking studios, coordinating talent, waiting weeks for edits—and blowing your budget on a single shoot. By the time content is ready, the moment has passed. Your competitors are shipping video daily while you're still in pre-production. And asking leadership to speak on camera? Good luck with that scheduling nightmare.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen turns your marketing team into a video production engine. Write a script—or let AI generate one from your brief—select an AI avatar, and produce professional video in minutes. Product demos, explainer videos, social content, ad creative—all without cameras, studios, or talent coordination. Need the same campaign in 12 markets? Translate to 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Ship video at the speed your marketing calendar demands.
Everything Marketing Teams Need to Create at Scale
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text to AI video platform.
Rapid Video Production
Go from brief to finished video in minutes, not weeks. No studio bookings, no talent scheduling, no post-production queues. Your marketing team controls the entire workflow—ideation to export—without external dependencies.
• Generate videos in minutes
• No studio or equipment needed
• Full creative control in-house
Multi-Channel Export
One video, every format. Export in 16:9 for YouTube, 9:16 for TikTok and Reels, 1:1 for Instagram feed. Stop recreating content for each platform—produce once, export everywhere.
• 16:9, 9:16, 1:1 aspect ratios
• Optimized for each platform
• Batch export for efficiency
Global Campaign Localization
Launch campaigns worldwide without separate productions for each market. AI video translation localizes your creative into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Your German campaign sounds German, not dubbed.
• Voice cloning preserves brand voice
• Lip-sync matches facial movements
• One source, global distribution
UGC-Style Content
Authentic-looking content without the influencer coordination. Create UGC-style videos that feel native to social feeds—testimonial formats, product reactions, casual talking-head content that performs.
• Diverse avatar styles
• Authentic, casual delivery
• Scale without influencer fees
Brand Consistency
Lock in your visual identity across every video. Brand Kit enforces approved colors, fonts, logos, and avatar selections. Brand Glossary ensures product names and taglines are pronounced correctly—every time, by every team member.
• Centralized brand assets
• Pronunciation controls
• Consistent output across team
Personalized Video at Scale
Turn one video into thousands of personalized versions. Dynamic variables let you customize names, companies, and details for personalized outreach that drives engagement without manual production for each recipient.
• Dynamic personalization fields
• Batch generation
• Individual viewer targeting
From Brief to Published Video in 3 Steps
Start with Your Message
Paste your script, upload a brief, or let the AI script generator create content from your campaign objectives. No blank-page problem—start from your existing marketing materials.
Choose Your Creative
Select from 200+ diverse AI avatars that match your brand and audience. Pick voices, backgrounds, and visual styles. Or create a spokesperson clone for consistent brand presence across all content.
Generate and Distribute
Click generate. In minutes, you have professional marketing video. Export in every aspect ratio for every channel. Need global reach? Translate to any language with one click. Ship content at the speed of your marketing calendar.
Built for Every Marketing Need
Product Launch Videos
Ship launch content on day one, not day thirty. Product videos that explain features, demonstrate value, and drive adoption—produced in hours, not weeks. Update instantly when features change.
Use case: Generate product announcement videos for website, email, and social simultaneously on launch day.
Social Media Content
Feed the algorithm without burning out your team. Daily social content across TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube—consistent quality, fraction of the production time.
Use case: Produce a week's worth of social videos in a single afternoon session.
Advertising Creative
Test more concepts, find winners faster. Generate ad variations for A/B testing without separate shoots for each creative. Different hooks, different avatars, different angles—all from one workflow.
Use case: Create 10 ad variations for creative testing in the time it takes to produce one traditional spot.
Verified result: Attention Grabbing Media cut production time from 3 days to hours while expanding to 10+ new languages.
Customer Testimonials
Social proof at scale. Create testimonial-style content that builds trust without coordinating customer schedules and filming logistics.
Use case: Produce customer story videos that highlight use cases and outcomes across different industries.
Explainer and How-To Content
Help customers understand your product with tutorial videos and explainers. Update instantly when your product changes—no reshoots required.
Use case: Build a library of feature explainers that stay current with every product update.
Global Marketing Campaigns
Same campaign, every market. Localize creative for international audiences without separate production budgets for each region.
Use case: Launch product campaigns in 12 markets simultaneously with native-language video creative.
Verified result: Vision Creative Labs helped clients go from 1-2 videos annually to 50-60 per day with HeyGen.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:
Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
Have questions? We have answers
What is AI video creation for marketing?
AI video creation uses artificial intelligence to generate professional marketing videos without traditional production requirements. HeyGen combines AI avatars, voice synthesis, and automated editing to turn scripts into polished video content—no cameras, studios, or film crews needed. Marketing teams can produce product videos, social content, and ad creative in minutes rather than weeks.
How do I create marketing videos without a production team?
Write your script or let HeyGen's AI script generator create one from your brief. Select an AI avatar as your on-screen presenter, choose a voice and visual style, and generate your video. The entire process takes minutes and requires no production expertise. For brand consistency, clone your spokesperson so their digital twin can represent your brand across all content.
Can I create social media videos for multiple platforms?
Yes—HeyGen exports in multiple aspect ratios from a single project. Create once, then export in 16:9 for YouTube, 9:16 for TikTok and Instagram Reels, and 1:1 for Instagram feed posts. No need to recreate content for each platform or manage multiple production workflows.
How does multilingual marketing video work?
Create your marketing video in your primary language, then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning (so your brand voice sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync (so mouth movements match the translated audio). Launch global campaigns from a single source video.
Can I create UGC-style content with HeyGen?
Can I create UGC-style content with HeyGen?
How do I maintain brand consistency across videos?
How do I maintain brand consistency across videos?
Can I personalize videos for individual viewers?
Yes. HeyGen supports dynamic personalization with variable fields for names, companies, and custom details. Create one template, then generate thousands of personalized versions for account-based marketing, sales outreach, or customer engagement campaigns. Videoimagem produced 50,000+ personalized videos for AB InBev using this approach.
How fast can I create marketing videos?
How fast can I create marketing videos?
How does HeyGen compare to traditional video production?
Traditional marketing video production requires talent coordination, studio bookings, filming days, and post-production editing—typically 2-4 weeks and $5,000-$20,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generates comparable quality in minutes at a fraction of the cost. When campaigns change or content needs updates, you regenerate rather than reshoot. Marketing teams report 3x faster content creation and dramatically lower production costs.
Can my whole marketing team use HeyGen?
Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where marketing managers, content creators, and designers can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved brand elements accessible to everyone. Admin controls let you manage permissions, monitor usage, and ensure brand consistency across all team output.
What types of marketing videos can I create?
HeyGen supports virtually any marketing video format: product launches, explainers, social media content, advertising creative, customer testimonials, how-to tutorials, company announcements, event promotions, email video content, and more. If you can script it, HeyGen can produce it—in any language, for any channel.
Is my marketing content secure?
HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted in transit and at rest. For enterprise marketing teams handling sensitive campaign materials or unreleased product information, HeyGen offers dedicated workspaces with SSO integration and centralized access management. We don't train our AI models on your content.
Start Creating Marketing Videos Today
Stop waiting weeks for content that should ship tomorrow. Generate professional marketing videos in minutes, localize for global markets instantly, and scale your content production without scaling your team or budget. Join marketing teams at HubSpot, Ogilvy, and Publicis who've transformed how they create.
