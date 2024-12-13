Vision Creative Labs is a global leader in the creation of avatar videos, enabling financial companies to communicate at scale with video, achieve greater engagement, and increase ROI. Roger Hurst, Co-Founder, saw a fundamental problem in financial communications: a disconnect between video creators and the finance industry. “Finance professionals want video, but often don’t know how to make it. Meanwhile, creatives often don’t understand finance,” Roger said.

Focused on producing engaging content at scale for financial and decentralized finance companies, Roger and his Co-Founder Damien Horner combined expertise in market understanding and creative vision. Together, they set out to elevate financial video storytelling, transforming dry, data-heavy topics into narratives that connect with both professionals and everyday viewers.

But creating that content at scale posed a challenge. Clients needed hundreds, sometimes thousands of videos per year, often personalized or localized, and wanted them fast. HeyGen changed the game.

Unlocking scale without sacrificing quality

Before HeyGen, Vision Creative Labs faced a fundamental bottleneck: their clients wanted more video content, but the high production costs made it unfeasible. Many were forced to cap their output at just one or two videos a year, unable to scale messaging without blowing through budgets. "The great thing about AI is the ability to scale video production," Roger said.

HeyGen unlocked a new level of flexibility for Vision Creative Labs, enabling them to transform client materials such as research reports, PDFs, and even internal emails into compelling video content. The real breakthrough was how easily and efficiently this could be done. Clients were able to become the voice of their own products, delivering authentic, polished videos without the traditional time or cost burdens. "Before HeyGen, that just wasn’t possible without huge production teams and cost,” Roger said.

The simplicity and speed of HeyGen became a selling point. With minimal effort, Vision Creative Labs could now produce dozens of high-quality videos a day from a single shoot. This scalability turned video into a feasible, everyday communication tool for clients who had previously considered it too resource-intensive.

One standout moment was when Roger used HeyGen to build a digital twin of himself. "We had a series called 'The Man from Macro,' and I realized I could keep making these episodes from anywhere—on a beach, with a tequila in my hand. That was the magic moment."

HeyGen’s translation capabilities opened new global opportunities. For the first time, Vision Creative Labs could take a single video script and effectively deliver it across multiple regions. This allowed clients to maximize the reach of their research and insights without needing to re-record or translate manually.

Freeing up costs, efficiencies, and creative energy

Since implementing HeyGen, Vision Creative Labs has dramatically increased its output without sacrificing quality or control.

Content at scale : Enabled clients to go from producing 1–2 videos annually to 50–60 per day using avatars and scripted content.

: Enabled clients to go from producing 1–2 videos annually to 50–60 per day using avatars and scripted content. Multilingual reach : Leveraged HeyGen’s translation to reach global audiences from a single source.

: Leveraged HeyGen’s translation to reach global audiences from a single source. Creative efficiency: Freed up time for strategic storytelling by removing logistical production barriers.

The reaction from clients and peers has been overwhelmingly positive. "I showed friends a video and said, ‘That’s my avatar.’ They were shocked. ‘You didn’t film that?’ And that’s when they realized the possibilities are enormous."

Most importantly, the platform freed up creative energy. With production barriers removed, Roger could focus entirely on crafting engaging market narratives from any location. What once required a full studio could now be executed from a car, a beach, or anywhere in the world, offering unmatched creative freedom.

His advice to newcomers? "Try everything. Start with a simple picture of yourself, use the translation function, and show it to friends. The response is always the same; ‘That’s really you?’"

HeyGen enables Vision Creative Labs to scale smartly, serve clients globally, and keep storytelling at the heart of every financial message.