You have hundreds of five-star reviews but zero video testimonials. Customers love your product but won't record videos. They're camera shy, too busy, or concerned about privacy. The few who agree never follow through. Professional video production costs $2,000-$5,000 per testimonial. Customer-shot videos have terrible lighting, bad audio, and distracting backgrounds. You've spent weeks coordinating schedules only to end up with unusable footage. Meanwhile, your competitors have testimonial videos on every page, and you know video testimonials convert 3x better than text. Your limited testimonial content can't match your marketing needs. Every landing page needs social proof. Every product page needs credibility. Every sales conversation needs validation. But your testimonial library has three outdated videos from 2019.

With HeyGen The HeyGen Solution

HeyGen transforms your written customer reviews into professional video testimonials without customer filming. Copy text from Google reviews, Trustpilot, surveys, or customer emails. Select an AI avatar that matches your customer demographic and generate authentic testimonial videos in minutes.

Need 50 testimonial videos? Create them in one afternoon from your review library. Expanding globally? Translate testimonials into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync using localized video campaigns. Customer changed companies or role? Edit the script and regenerate instantly. Privacy concerns? AI avatars protect customer identity while delivering authentic testimonials.