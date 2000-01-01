Without HeyGen The Product Launch Bottleneck

Your product is ready. Your launch date is set. But your announcement video isn't. Coordinating video production means booking talent, renting equipment, waiting weeks for edits. By the time your video is approved, competitors have already captured market attention.

Scaling across your product portfolio multiplies these problems. Twenty new SKUs mean twenty separate video shoots at $5,000 each. Agencies quote 4-6 weeks per video. Product managers can't wait that long. Marketing budgets can't stretch that far. And when product specs change before launch, you're starting from scratch.



