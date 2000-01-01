Create Product Launch Videos That Drive Sales
Turn product launches into revenue-generating video content. Generate professional announcement videos for Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and TikTok in minutes. No camera, crew, or editing skills needed.
- No credit card required
- Update content instantly when products change
The Marketing Problem
See how marketing teams like yours scale content creation and drive growth with an innovative text to AI video platform.
The Product Launch Bottleneck
Your product is ready. Your launch date is set. But your announcement video isn't. Coordinating video production means booking talent, renting equipment, waiting weeks for edits. By the time your video is approved, competitors have already captured market attention.
Scaling across your product portfolio multiplies these problems. Twenty new SKUs mean twenty separate video shoots at $5,000 each. Agencies quote 4-6 weeks per video. Product managers can't wait that long. Marketing budgets can't stretch that far. And when product specs change before launch, you're starting from scratch.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen's product launch video maker turns your product brief into professional announcement videos in minutes. Type your product description, select an AI avatar presenter, and generate launch-ready content without cameras or studios. Your video exports automatically in every format: vertical for Instagram and TikTok, square for social feeds, horizontal for YouTube.
Launching fifty products? Generate fifty videos in one session with bulk creation. Global launch? Translate your announcement video into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Product specs changed? Edit your script and regenerate in five minutes. Your launch content stays current without production delays or expensive reshoots.
Everything Marketing Teams Need to Create at Scale
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text to AI video platform.
Multi-Product Launch Capability
Launch your entire product catalog with video content. HeyGen's bulk creation generates announcement videos for unlimited SKUs from a single CSV upload. Different product categories get different presenters while maintaining consistent branding across your portfolio.
Platform-Optimized Launch Videos
Create once, launch everywhere. Export in vertical 9:16 for Instagram and TikTok, square 1:1 for social feeds, horizontal 16:9 for YouTube and LinkedIn. No manual resizing. Each format maintains professional quality with proper framing.
Multi-Language Global Launches
Launch simultaneously in every market. Translate your announcement video into 175+ languages with voice cloning that sounds native. Lip-sync technology matches mouth movements to translated audio. Customize regional details like pricing and availability per market.
AI Avatar Product Presenters
Choose from 120+ diverse AI avatars or create custom avatars from photos. Tech-savvy presenters for software launches. Friendly faces for consumer products. Executive-style avatars for B2B announcements. Your avatar is always available and delivers perfectly every time.
Launch Video Templates
Pre-built templates for common product launch scenarios. Software feature launch. New product line introduction. Limited edition drop. Seasonal collection reveal. Pick template, add product details, generate video.
Instant Launch Updates
Product specs changed? Pricing updated? Edit script and regenerate in minutes. No reshoots, no production delays. Test different messaging approaches. A/B test which product narrative resonates best with audiences.
From Brief to Published Video in 3 Steps
Enter Product Details
Type your product description, key features, pricing, and availability. Or upload existing product briefs or press releases. For multi-product launches, upload CSV with all SKU details for batch creation.
Design Your Launch Video
Select AI avatar presenter matching your product category. Choose background setting. Add product images, logos, and brand colors. Preview exactly how your announcement video will look.
Generate and Distribute
Click generate. In minutes, you have professional marketing video. Export in every aspect ratio for every channel. Need global reach? Translate to any language with one click. Ship content at the speed of your marketing calendar.
Built for Every Marketing Need
Software and SaaS Product Launches
Announce new features, major updates, and platform launches with videos demonstrating what's new. Technical products get clear explanations with screen recordings showing features in action.
E-commerce and Consumer Product Launches
Launch new collections, seasonal products, or limited editions with engaging product reveal videos. Generate individual videos for each SKU or collection overview videos.
B2B Solution and Enterprise Launches
Position new B2B solutions with professional announcement videos. Executive-style avatars present value propositions clearly to decision-makers.
Mobile App Launches
Drive downloads with app launch videos showing key features. App Store previews, social media teasers, and landing page videos all from one creation.
Hardware and Physical Product Launches
Showcase physical products with videos combining AI presenter and product photography. Explain features and demonstrate use cases without elaborate product shoots.
Limited Edition and Exclusive Launches
Create urgency around limited-run products. Launch videos emphasize scarcity, showcase unique elements, drive immediate action before inventory depletes.
Verified result: Vision Creative Labs helped clients go from 1-2 videos annually to 50-60 per day with HeyGen.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:
Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
Have questions? We have answers
What are product launch videos?
Product launch videos are marketing videos that announce and introduce new products. They showcase features, explain benefits, and create excitement around new releases. HeyGen creates professional announcement videos using AI avatars and voice synthesis without cameras or studios.
How do I create a product launch video without filming?
Type your product details into HeyGen. Select an AI avatar presenter. Choose visual style and add brand elements. Click generate and HeyGen creates a finished product announcement video in minutes. No cameras or editing skills required.
How long should a product launch video be?
Instagram and TikTok: 15-45 seconds. LinkedIn: 45-90 seconds. YouTube: 60-180 seconds. Website: 60-90 seconds. Shorter videos drive higher completion rates on social platforms.
Can I translate product launch videos for global launches?
Yes. Create your video in your primary language, then translate to 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Launch simultaneously in every market with native-language content.
What if product details change before launch?
Edit the script with updated information and regenerate in minutes. No reshoots required. Many product teams create initial videos early, then update with final details right before launch.
Can I show my actual product in the video?
Yes. Upload product photos, screenshots, or demo recordings. Combine AI avatar presenter with your product visuals for complete product storytelling.
Can I personalize videos for individual viewers?
Yes. HeyGen supports dynamic personalization with variable fields for names, companies, and custom details. Create one template, then generate thousands of personalized versions for account-based marketing, sales outreach, or customer engagement campaigns. Videoimagem produced 50,000+ personalized videos for AB InBev using this approach.
How fast can I create marketing videos?
HeyGen supports videos of various lengths to match your training design. Most compliance modules work well in the 3-10 minute range for microlearning approaches, but you can create longer content for comprehensive topics. For extended training (20+ minutes), consider breaking content into chapters or modules for better learner engagement and tracking.
How does HeyGen compare to traditional video production?
Traditional marketing video production requires talent coordination, studio bookings, filming days, and post-production editing—typically 2-4 weeks and $5,000-$20,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generates comparable quality in minutes at a fraction of the cost. When campaigns change or content needs updates, you regenerate rather than reshoot. Marketing teams report 3x faster content creation and dramatically lower production costs.
How does HeyGen compare to hiring a video agency?
Traditional agencies cost $5,000-$15,000 per video with 2-4 week timelines. HeyGen generates equivalent quality in minutes for a fraction of cost with unlimited videos and revisions.
Is AI video suitable for both marketing and training?
Absolutely. Many organizations use AI video for both external marketing and internal learning initiatives, including localized video campaigns to reach audiences in different regions.
Explore More Solutions
Use Cases
Tools
Customer Stories
Start Creating Marketing Videos Today
Stop waiting weeks for content that should ship tomorrow. Generate professional marketing videos in minutes, localize for global markets instantly, and scale your content production without scaling your team or budget. Join marketing teams at HubSpot, Ogilvy, and Publicis who've transformed how they create.
- No credit card required
- No production experience needed
- Cancel anytime