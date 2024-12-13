Attention Grabbing Media® (AGM) is a full-service marketing agency dedicated to helping businesses thrive through innovative strategies that drive revenue and expand market presence. Specializing in e-commerce, social media, and email marketing, AGM has built an impressive track record. One of its standout achievements is its work with NaturalSlim®, a health and wellness brand founded by Manuel Suarez and his father, Frank Suarez.



The brand has grown exponentially and has over 10 million social media followers, largely due to AGM’s expertise. Seeking to extend NaturalSlim’s reach beyond its established Latin American audience, AGM turned to HeyGen’s AI video technology to overcome localization challenges, streamline workflows, and enhance client campaigns.

Overcoming localization hurdles

Expanding NaturalSlim’s reach into European and English-speaking markets presented a unique challenge. Frank Suarez, the face of NaturalSlim, was known for his educational videos on health and metabolism. These videos were pivotal in building audience trust but were predominantly in Spanish.

“Hearing it straight from the person’s mouth—that’s different. That’s where the ‘know, like, and trust’ is built,” said Jimmy Stearns, Senior Creative Director at AGM.

Traditional translation methods, such as text overlays, lacked the authenticity to engage new audiences effectively. Tools like Google Translate and ChatGPT proved inconsistent, requiring extensive proofreading, which slowed production. “It took us three days just to get an eight-minute video out the door,” said Jimmy.

Enabling seamless translation and engagement

AGM adopted HeyGen’s AI-powered video technology to address these challenges. Initially drawn to its innovative avatars, AGM quickly realized the platform’s translation capabilities were the true game-changer. Jimmy recalled, “When I showed it to Manuel, he immediately saw the potential and said, ‘Let’s start checking it out.’”

HeyGen enabled AGM to translate NaturalSlim’s vast content library into 10+ new languages, including Russian, Portuguese, French, and German. The translations maintained Frank Suarez’s voice, tone, and likeness, which was crucial for preserving the authenticity of his message.

“The ability to keep the likeness, the voice, and everything—even the motion avatars—is what sets HeyGen apart,” said Jimmy. “It granted us the ability for global reach with translation services that feel natural, not AI-generated.”

In addition to translations, AGM used HeyGen’s avatars to create captivating social media content. These “thumb-stoppers,” as Jimmy called them, grabbed viewers’ attention and boosted engagement. This combination of translation and attention-grabbing visuals helped AGM introduce NaturalSlim and other clients to new global markets while maintaining their unique brand identities.

Expanding NaturalSlim’s reach

HeyGen’s tools significantly improved AGM’s workflow efficiency and client outcomes. The natural-sounding translations eliminated the need for extensive proofreading and reliance on third-party translators, enabling AGM to produce and publish content more quickly, reducing video production time from three days to hours.

The results were transformative. NaturalSlim successfully expanded its reach into European markets, connecting with millions of potential customers. The localized content resonated with audiences, fostering trust and driving engagement. “The branding is just insane,” Jimmy said, reflecting on the impact of reaching new audiences with Frank Suarez’s educational videos. The enhanced scalability of HeyGen’s tools also allowed AGM to repurpose content across multiple languages without increasing resources.

The partnership between AGM and HeyGen highlights the power of AI in global marketing. By leveraging HeyGen’s translation and avatar tools, AGM overcame significant localization challenges, expanded its clients’ reach, and streamlined its workflows. As AGM continues to innovate and explore new applications for HeyGen’s technology, the agency is well-positioned to set new standards in digital marketing and help its clients thrive in an interconnected world.