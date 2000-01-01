Localized Video Campaigns That Resonate in Every Market
Launch multilingual video campaigns across global markets without regional production teams or translation delays. One video creation becomes 175+ localized versions with native-sounding voice cloning and lip-sync. Scale international marketing without scaling budgets.
- Update content instantly when products change
The Marketing Problem
The Global Marketing Bottleneck
Your product sells in 15 countries but marketing campaigns launch in English only. International markets get generic content with subtitles, if they're lucky. You know native-language content performs better, but creating localized video campaigns means separate production for each market. Traditional video localization costs $3,000-$8,000 per language. A campaign across 10 markets costs $30,000-$80,000 before media spend. Regional teams wait months for headquarters to create content, then more weeks for translation. By the time your Spanish campaign launches, your English campaign is outdated. Dubbing sounds robotic. Subtitles require sound-on viewing. Your international campaigns underperform not because messaging is wrong, but because delivery feels foreign.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen transforms one video campaign into unlimited localized versions with native-sounding voice cloning and lip-sync. Create your campaign once in your primary language. One click translates to Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Mandarin, Arabic, and 170+ more languages. Your avatar speaks fluent native language in each market, not awkward dubbing. Voice cloning captures your presenter's tone and delivery style in every language. Lip-sync matches mouth movements to translated audio. Customize per market: regional pricing, local currency, market-specific offers. Launch all markets simultaneously. No staggered rollouts. Updates deploy across all markets instantly.
Everything Marketing Teams Need to Create at Scale
175+ Language Localization
Transform video campaigns into native-language versions for any global market. Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Japanese, Mandarin, Korean, Arabic, Hindi, and 165+ more languages. Natural voice cloning, not robotic text-to-speech. Your campaign sounds professionally produced for each market. Regional dialect options ensure market appropriateness: Latin American Spanish for Mexico, European Spanish for Spain.
175+ languages and regional dialects
Natural voice synthesis per language
Emotion and emphasis preserved
Regional accent selection
Voice Cloning with Cultural Authenticity
Voice cloning maintains your presenter's vocal characteristics across languages. Same tone, same energy, same brand personality, naturally adapted to each language. Spanish version captures expressiveness. Japanese version respects business formality. French version maintains sophistication. Each localization feels culturally authentic, not obviously translated.
Voice cloning across all languages
Maintain presenter personality globally
Cultural adaptation of delivery
Authentic local feel per market
Lip-Sync Technology
Advanced lip-sync matches avatar mouth movements to translated audio in every language. Spanish words match Spanish lip movements. Japanese phrases match Japanese articulation. Viewers see natural speech, not obvious dubbing mismatch. Critical for viewer trust and professional presentation globally.
Lip-sync in all 175+ languages
Natural mouth movement per language
Eliminates dubbing effect
Professional presentation globally
Regional Customization
Localization goes beyond translation. Customize content per market: regional pricing, local currency, market-specific offers, regional office locations, local partnerships, compliance requirements. Your US campaign shows dollar pricing and New York office. Spanish campaign shows euro pricing and Madrid office. Each market gets relevant, locally-appropriate content.
Regional pricing and currency
Market-specific offers
Local contact information
Cultural event adaptation
Simultaneous Multi-Market Launches
Launch campaigns across all markets on the same day. No staggered rollouts. Global product launch? Every market launches simultaneously with native-language campaigns. Black Friday promotion? All regions go live together. Competitive speed advantage in every market.
Same-day global launches
No regional delays
All markets simultaneously
Global momentum building
From Brief to Published Video in 3 Steps
Create Your Master Campaign
Develop your video campaign in your primary language. Script your message, select AI avatar, design visual elements, add brand assets. This becomes the source for all localized versions. HeyGen's AI helps structure messaging for cultural adaptability.
Localize to Target Markets
Select target markets and languages. Spanish for Spain and Latin America. French for France and Quebec. German for DACH region. Portuguese for Brazil. Japanese, Mandarin, Arabic, and any combination of 175+ languages. HeyGen generates native-language versions with voice cloning and lip-sync automatically. Add market-specific customizations: regional pricing, local offers, contact information.
Launch and Optimize Globally
Deploy localized campaigns across all markets simultaneously. Upload to social platforms per region. Launch paid advertising in local languages. Track performance per market. Optimize based on market-specific data. Update campaigns globally as needed
Built for Every Marketing Need
Global Product Launches
Launch products simultaneously across all international markets with native-language campaigns. No regions waiting months. Every market launches day one with professional, native-feeling campaigns driving global awareness.
Use case: SaaS company launches platform feature globally. Localizes to 12 languages covering primary markets. All markets launch simultaneously. Global adoption 3x faster than staggered rollouts.
Regional Market Entry
Enter new regions with credibility using localized testimonial videos that build trust through native-language customer stories.
Use case: E-commerce brand expands to European markets. Localizes to German, French, Italian, Spanish. Launches across Europe simultaneously. European revenue reaches 40% of US revenue within 6 months.
Seasonal and Holiday Campaigns
Adapt seasonal campaigns for regional holidays and cultural events. Black Friday for US. Singles Day for China. Diwali for India. Each region gets culturally-relevant seasonal campaigns adapted to local holidays and hemispheric seasons.
Use case: Fashion brand creates seasonal campaigns. Localizes for regional seasons, holidays, cultural events. Global seasonal revenue up 55% with regionally-relevant campaigns.
Verified result: E-commerce brands report 48% higher conversion rates with localized video content versus English-only pages.
E-commerce and Retail Localization
Scale e-commerce video marketing across international markets. Product videos localized per region showing local pricing, payment methods, shipping information. Build buyer confidence with locally-relevant shopping information.
Use case: Consumer electronics brand localizes product demos to 15 languages covering Amazon marketplaces worldwide. International revenue grows 67% year-over-year.
Paid Advertising Across Markets
Scale paid social and digital advertising internationally with localized video ads. TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube ads in local languages. Test ad creative across markets. Scale winning ads regionally.
Use case: DTC brand runs ads in 10 markets. Creates 5 concepts, localizes each to 10 languages. Tests across markets. International ROAS improves 40%, CAC decreases 35%.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:
Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
Have questions? We have answers
What is AI video creation for marketing?
Localized video marketing adapts video content for specific languages, regions, and cultures. Beyond translation, it includes cultural nuance, regional customization, native voice delivery, and local relevance. Many brands combine localization with performance formats like UGC video ads to drive results across international paid campaigns.
What are multilingual campaigns?
Multilingual campaigns are marketing initiatives deployed across multiple languages simultaneously. Rather than English-only marketing, multilingual campaigns reach diverse audiences with native-language content. HeyGen generates multilingual campaign videos from single source content with voice cloning ensuring natural delivery in each language.
How many languages can you localize to?
HeyGen supports 175+ languages including Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Hindi, Russian, Turkish, and 165+ more. Regional dialect options ensure market-appropriate delivery. Latin American Spanish differs from European Spanish. Brazilian Portuguese differs from European Portuguese.
Does voice cloning work in all languages?
Yes. HeyGen's voice cloning works across all 175+ supported languages. Voice cloning captures presenter's vocal characteristics and naturally adapts to each target language. Quality remains consistent across languages with natural, human-sounding delivery.
What is lip-sync and why does it matter?
Lip-sync synchronizes avatar mouth movements to spoken audio in each language. Proper lip-sync creates natural viewing experience. Poor lip-sync signals low-quality dubbing, reducing credibility. HeyGen's lip-sync ensures natural mouth movements matching audio in every language.
Can you launch campaigns in all markets simultaneously?
Yes. HeyGen enables true simultaneous global launches. Create master campaign. Localize to all target languages same day. Deploy across all markets together. Product launches, seasonal campaigns, promotional offers all go live globally at once.
Can you customize campaigns per market beyond translation?
Yes. Regional customization includes pricing in local currency, market-specific offers, regional office locations, local partnership mentions, compliance with local regulations, cultural adaptation of imagery, and regional event references.
How fast can I create marketing videos?
HeyGen supports videos of various lengths to match your training design. Most compliance modules work well in the 3-10 minute range for microlearning approaches, but you can create longer content for comprehensive topics. For extended training (20+ minutes), consider breaking content into chapters or modules for better learner engagement and tracking.
Start Creating Marketing Videos Today
Stop waiting weeks for content that should ship tomorrow. Generate professional marketing videos in minutes, localize for global markets instantly, and scale your content production without scaling your team or budget. Join marketing teams at HubSpot, Ogilvy, and Publicis who've transformed how they create.
- No production experience needed
