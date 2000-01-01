Localized Video Campaigns That Resonate in Every Market

Launch multilingual video campaigns across global markets without regional production teams or translation delays. One video creation becomes 175+ localized versions with native-sounding voice cloning and lip-sync. Scale international marketing without scaling budgets.


The Marketing Problem

See how marketing teams like yours scale content creation and drive growth with an innovative text to AI video platform.

Without HeyGen

The Global Marketing Bottleneck

Your product sells in 15 countries but marketing campaigns launch in English only. International markets get generic content with subtitles, if they're lucky. You know native-language content performs better, but creating localized video campaigns means separate production for each market. Traditional video localization costs $3,000-$8,000 per language. A campaign across 10 markets costs $30,000-$80,000 before media spend. Regional teams wait months for headquarters to create content, then more weeks for translation. By the time your Spanish campaign launches, your English campaign is outdated. Dubbing sounds robotic. Subtitles require sound-on viewing. Your international campaigns underperform not because messaging is wrong, but because delivery feels foreign.

With HeyGen

The HeyGen Solution

HeyGen transforms one video campaign into unlimited localized versions with native-sounding voice cloning and lip-sync. Create your campaign once in your primary language. One click translates to Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Mandarin, Arabic, and 170+ more languages. Your avatar speaks fluent native language in each market, not awkward dubbing. Voice cloning captures your presenter's tone and delivery style in every language. Lip-sync matches mouth movements to translated audio. Customize per market: regional pricing, local currency, market-specific offers. Launch all markets simultaneously. No staggered rollouts. Updates deploy across all markets instantly.

Everything Marketing Teams Need to Create at Scale

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text to AI video platform.

175+ Language Localization

Transform video campaigns into native-language versions for any global market. Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Japanese, Mandarin, Korean, Arabic, Hindi, and 165+ more languages. Natural voice cloning, not robotic text-to-speech. Your campaign sounds professionally produced for each market. Regional dialect options ensure market appropriateness: Latin American Spanish for Mexico, European Spanish for Spain.

175+ languages and regional dialects

Natural voice synthesis per language

Emotion and emphasis preserved

Regional accent selection

A software interface shows a text message from 'Jennifer' explaining easy AI video creation with custom voice, next to a video of a woman speaking.

Voice Cloning with Cultural Authenticity

Voice cloning maintains your presenter's vocal characteristics across languages. Same tone, same energy, same brand personality, naturally adapted to each language. Spanish version captures expressiveness. Japanese version respects business formality. French version maintains sophistication. Each localization feels culturally authentic, not obviously translated.

Voice cloning across all languages

Maintain presenter personality globally

Cultural adaptation of delivery

Authentic local feel per market

Video sharing interface with 'Copy link' button and social media options, overlaying a video of a man speaking, with a pink cursor pointing to 'Copy link'.

Lip-Sync Technology

Advanced lip-sync matches avatar mouth movements to translated audio in every language. Spanish words match Spanish lip movements. Japanese phrases match Japanese articulation. Viewers see natural speech, not obvious dubbing mismatch. Critical for viewer trust and professional presentation globally.

Lip-sync in all 175+ languages

Natural mouth movement per language

Eliminates dubbing effect

Professional presentation globally

Video localization service showing a language selection menu with English highlighted, flanked by video clips of women speaking Spanish and Chinese.

Regional Customization

Localization goes beyond translation. Customize content per market: regional pricing, local currency, market-specific offers, regional office locations, local partnerships, compliance requirements. Your US campaign shows dollar pricing and New York office. Spanish campaign shows euro pricing and Madrid office. Each market gets relevant, locally-appropriate content.

Regional pricing and currency

Market-specific offers

Local contact information

Cultural event adaptation

Smiling woman with curly hair holds a black LIQUIA dropper bottle, with an inset image of the bottle in the top left.

Simultaneous Multi-Market Launches

Launch campaigns across all markets on the same day. No staggered rollouts. Global product launch? Every market launches simultaneously with native-language campaigns. Black Friday promotion? All regions go live together. Competitive speed advantage in every market.

Same-day global launches

No regional delays

All markets simultaneously

Global momentum building

A digital interface displaying recruitment data with a video call, overlaid by a brand kit menu for fonts and colors.

From Brief to Published Video in 3 Steps

Step 1

Create Your Master Campaign

Develop your video campaign in your primary language. Script your message, select AI avatar, design visual elements, add brand assets. This becomes the source for all localized versions. HeyGen's AI helps structure messaging for cultural adaptability.


A woman in a green track jacket appears within a video recording frame, showing a red stop button, timer, and a blue-green play icon.
Step 2

Localize to Target Markets

Select target markets and languages. Spanish for Spain and Latin America. French for France and Quebec. German for DACH region. Portuguese for Brazil. Japanese, Mandarin, Arabic, and any combination of 175+ languages. HeyGen generates native-language versions with voice cloning and lip-sync automatically. Add market-specific customizations: regional pricing, local offers, contact information.


A blonde woman in a green top next to an "Edit Look" button and a "FaceSwap" panel displaying an upload option and multiple female faces.
Step 3

Launch and Optimize Globally

Deploy localized campaigns across all markets simultaneously. Upload to social platforms per region. Launch paid advertising in local languages. Track performance per market. Optimize based on market-specific data. Update campaigns globally as needed

A portrait of a woman in a green jacket against a blue background, with a cartoon cursor pointing to a "Save as New" button.

Built for Every Marketing Need

Global Product Launches

Launch products simultaneously across all international markets with native-language campaigns. No regions waiting months. Every market launches day one with professional, native-feeling campaigns driving global awareness.

Use case: SaaS company launches platform feature globally. Localizes to 12 languages covering primary markets. All markets launch simultaneously. Global adoption 3x faster than staggered rollouts.


Regional Market Entry

Enter new regions with credibility using localized testimonial videos that build trust through native-language customer stories.

Use case: E-commerce brand expands to European markets. Localizes to German, French, Italian, Spanish. Launches across Europe simultaneously. European revenue reaches 40% of US revenue within 6 months.


Seasonal and Holiday Campaigns

Adapt seasonal campaigns for regional holidays and cultural events. Black Friday for US. Singles Day for China. Diwali for India. Each region gets culturally-relevant seasonal campaigns adapted to local holidays and hemispheric seasons.

Use case: Fashion brand creates seasonal campaigns. Localizes for regional seasons, holidays, cultural events. Global seasonal revenue up 55% with regionally-relevant campaigns.

Verified result: E-commerce brands report 48% higher conversion rates with localized video content versus English-only pages.


E-commerce and Retail Localization

Scale e-commerce video marketing across international markets. Product videos localized per region showing local pricing, payment methods, shipping information. Build buyer confidence with locally-relevant shopping information.

Use case: Consumer electronics brand localizes product demos to 15 languages covering Amazon marketplaces worldwide. International revenue grows 67% year-over-year.


Paid Advertising Across Markets

Scale paid social and digital advertising internationally with localized video ads. TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube ads in local languages. Test ad creative across markets. Scale winning ads regionally.

Use case: DTC brand runs ads in 10 markets. Creates 5 concepts, localizes each to 10 languages. Tests across markets. International ROAS improves 40%, CAC decreases 35%.


Have questions? We have answers

What is AI video creation for marketing?

Localized video marketing adapts video content for specific languages, regions, and cultures. Beyond translation, it includes cultural nuance, regional customization, native voice delivery, and local relevance. Many brands combine localization with performance formats like UGC video ads to drive results across international paid campaigns.

What are multilingual campaigns?

Multilingual campaigns are marketing initiatives deployed across multiple languages simultaneously. Rather than English-only marketing, multilingual campaigns reach diverse audiences with native-language content. HeyGen generates multilingual campaign videos from single source content with voice cloning ensuring natural delivery in each language.

How many languages can you localize to?

HeyGen supports 175+ languages including Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Hindi, Russian, Turkish, and 165+ more. Regional dialect options ensure market-appropriate delivery. Latin American Spanish differs from European Spanish. Brazilian Portuguese differs from European Portuguese.


Does voice cloning work in all languages?

Yes. HeyGen's voice cloning works across all 175+ supported languages. Voice cloning captures presenter's vocal characteristics and naturally adapts to each target language. Quality remains consistent across languages with natural, human-sounding delivery.

What is lip-sync and why does it matter?

Lip-sync synchronizes avatar mouth movements to spoken audio in each language. Proper lip-sync creates natural viewing experience. Poor lip-sync signals low-quality dubbing, reducing credibility. HeyGen's lip-sync ensures natural mouth movements matching audio in every language.


Can you launch campaigns in all markets simultaneously?

Yes. HeyGen enables true simultaneous global launches. Create master campaign. Localize to all target languages same day. Deploy across all markets together. Product launches, seasonal campaigns, promotional offers all go live globally at once.


Can you customize campaigns per market beyond translation?

Yes. Regional customization includes pricing in local currency, market-specific offers, regional office locations, local partnership mentions, compliance with local regulations, cultural adaptation of imagery, and regional event references.


How fast can I create marketing videos?

HeyGen supports videos of various lengths to match your training design. Most compliance modules work well in the 3-10 minute range for microlearning approaches, but you can create longer content for comprehensive topics. For extended training (20+ minutes), consider breaking content into chapters or modules for better learner engagement and tracking.

