The Marketing Problem
See how marketing teams like yours scale content creation and drive growth with an innovative text to AI video platform.
The Social Media Content Treadmill
Scaling means hiring more creators or agencies with costs that quickly spiral. Multi-language content for global audiences? That requires separate shoots or expensive dubbing. Your team knows video drives 10x more engagement than static posts, but the production bottleneck means you're stuck posting graphics and hoping for the best.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen's social video maker turns scripts into scroll-stopping content in minutes. Type what you want to say, choose an AI avatar that matches your brand, and generate platform-ready videos. No camera, studio, or editing required. Need the same message for Instagram Reels, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube Shorts? Create once, export to all formats automatically.
Launching in new markets? Translate your top-performing content into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Your avatar speaks fluent Spanish, Mandarin, German, and Arabic without re-recording. Update your message when trends shift, products change, or campaigns pivot. What used to take your team two weeks now takes ten minutes.
Everything Social Media Teams Need to Create at Scale
Rapid Video Production
Go from brief to finished video in minutes, not weeks. No studio bookings, no talent scheduling, no post-production queues. Your marketing team controls the entire workflow—ideation to export—without external dependencies.
• Generate videos in minutes
• No studio or equipment needed
• Full creative control in-house
AI Avatar Presenters
Your brand voice, delivered consistently across every video. Choose from 120+ diverse AI avatars including professional, casual, energetic, or authoritative styles that match your brand personality. No more coordinating talent schedules, negotiating usage rights, or worrying about presenters who leave. Your avatar is always available, always on-brand, always ready to record.
• 120+ diverse avatars across ages, styles, and ethnicities
• Custom avatar creation from photos for brand consistency
• Multiple avatars for different content types or audiences
Voice Cloning & Translation
Reach global audiences without hiring multilingual creators. Generate your video in English, then translate to Spanish, Portuguese, Hindi, Japanese, or any of 175+ languages with voice cloning that sounds native, not dubbed. Lip-sync technology matches mouth movements to translated audio, so your avatar speaks naturally in every language. One video, unlimited markets.
These multilingual capabilities extend beyond social media marketing. Organizations also use HeyGen's translation technology for multilingual training videos, enabling global companies to train employees in their native languages while maintaining consistent brand messaging worldwide.
• 175+ languages with natural voice synthesis
• Voice cloning maintains brand voice across languages
• Lip-sync for authentic delivery in every market
Script-to-Video Generation
No video editing experience? No problem. Type your script or talking points and HeyGen handles everything else. AI automatically matches pacing, adds appropriate pauses, and times your message perfectly. Too long for Instagram? The platform optimizer suggests edits. Need a hook in the first 3 seconds? Built-in templates show you what works.
• AI-powered script timing and pacing
• Platform-specific script recommendations
• Voice emphasis and emotion controls
Brand Kit Integration
Lock in your visual identity across every social video. Upload your logo, brand colors, fonts, and approved graphics once. Then every video maintains consistency automatically. Brand Glossary ensures product names, company terms, and key phrases are pronounced correctly every time. Your intern's first video looks as polished as your creative director's.
• Centralized brand assets for entire team
• Automatic logo and color application
• Pronunciation control for brand terms
Bulk Video Creation
Launch a campaign across 50 products? Create 50 videos. Drop your scripts into HeyGen's batch processor and generate an entire content calendar in one session. Different avatars, different backgrounds, same professional quality without spending 50 days in production. Scale your content output to match your ambitions, not your team size.
• Generate multiple videos from CSV or batch upload
• Mix and match avatars, backgrounds, and styles
• Export entire campaigns ready for scheduling
From Brief to Published Video in 3 Steps
Write Your Script
Type what you want to say, or let AI generate content from your product brief, blog post, or campaign goals. No teleprompter. No memorizing lines. Just the message you want your audience to hear. HeyGen's script optimizer suggests edits for better engagement based on platform best practices.
Choose Your Look
Select an AI avatar that matches your content. Professional for thought leadership, energetic for product drops, friendly for brand storytelling. Pick a background (studio, office, outdoor, or custom) and add your logo. Preview in real-time to see exactly how your video will look before generating.
Generate & Post
Click generate. In 2-5 minutes, you have a finished video optimized for every platform you need. Download for Instagram Reels, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube Shorts, and Facebook, all from the same source. Schedule in your social media tool or post immediately. Your content calendar just got a lot easier to fill.
Built for Every Marketing Need
Product Launch Videos
Ship launch content on day one, not day thirty. Product videos that explain features, demonstrate value, and drive adoption—produced in hours, not weeks. Update instantly when features change.
Use case: Generate product announcement videos for website, email, and social simultaneously on launch day.
Social Media Content
Feed the algorithm without burning out your team. Daily social content across TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube—consistent quality, fraction of the production time.
Use case: Produce a week's worth of social videos in a single afternoon session.
Advertising Creative
Test more concepts, find winners faster. Generate ad variations for A/B testing without separate shoots for each creative. Different hooks, different avatars, different angles—all from one workflow.
Use case: Create 10 ad variations for creative testing in the time it takes to produce one traditional spot.
Verified result: Attention Grabbing Media cut production time from 3 days to hours while expanding to 10+ new languages.
Customer Testimonials
Social proof at scale. Create testimonial-style content that builds trust without coordinating customer schedules and filming logistics.
Use case: Produce customer story videos that highlight use cases and outcomes across different industries.
Explainer and How-To Content
Help customers understand your product with tutorial videos and explainers. Update instantly when your product changes—no reshoots required.
Use case: Build a library of feature explainers that stay current with every product update.
Global Marketing Campaigns
Same campaign, every market. Localize creative for international audiences without separate production budgets for each region.
Use case: Launch product campaigns in 12 markets simultaneously with native-language video creative.
Verified result: Vision Creative Labs helped clients go from 1-2 videos annually to 50-60 per day with HeyGen.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:
Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
Have questions? We have answers
What are AI social media videos?
AI social media videos use artificial intelligence to generate video content featuring AI avatars (digital presenters) and synthetic voices. Instead of filming with cameras, equipment, and human talent, you type a script and AI creates a finished video with a presenter delivering your message. HeyGen's social video maker produces content optimized for Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube, and other platforms, ready to post without editing.
Can I create videos for Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn with one tool?
Yes, this is exactly what HeyGen is designed for. Create your video once, then export in multiple formats simultaneously: vertical 9:16 for Instagram Reels and TikTok, square 1:1 for Instagram feed, horizontal 16:9 for YouTube and LinkedIn. Each export is optimized for that platform's specifications, including proper dimensions, file size, and caption styling. No manual reformatting or resizing required.
How long does it take to create a social media video?
Most social videos generate in 2-5 minutes, depending on length and complexity. A 60-second Instagram Reel typically takes 2-3 minutes to generate. Writing your script might take 5-10 minutes. From idea to finished video ready to post: under 15 minutes total. Compare this to traditional video production (days or weeks) or even DIY editing (1-2 hours per video).
Can I create videos in multiple languages for global audiences?
Yes. HeyGen supports 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Create your video in your primary language (English, Spanish, etc.), then click translate to generate versions in French, German, Japanese, Arabic, Hindi, Portuguese, and 170+ more languages. Voice cloning ensures each language sounds natural, not robotic. Lip-sync matches mouth movements to translated audio, so your avatar speaks authentically in every language.
Can I customize the AI avatars to match my brand?
Yes. Choose from 120+ existing diverse avatars, or create a custom avatar from photos that matches your brand's specific look. Upload images showing your desired style, ethnicity, age range, and gender. HeyGen generates a unique avatar for your exclusive use. For the ultimate brand consistency, clone yourself or a team member to create a digital twin that represents your company in all social content.
Do the videos look AI-generated or fake?
HeyGen's latest avatars feature photorealistic quality with natural movements, expressions, and lip-sync that most viewers can't distinguish from real footage. However, many brands choose to embrace the AI aesthetic. It's distinctive, consistent, and authentic about being AI-generated. Whether you want hyper-realistic or stylized avatars, both options are available and both perform well on social platforms.
How do captions and subtitles work?
Auto-captions are generated automatically when you create your video. Captions sync perfectly to audio, include proper punctuation, and highlight keywords for emphasis. You can customize caption styling including font, size, color, position, and animation to match platform best practices or your brand guidelines. Captions are available in all 175+ supported languages for translated videos.
How fast can I create marketing videos?
HeyGen supports videos of various lengths to match your training design.
How does HeyGen compare to traditional video production?
Traditional marketing video production requires talent coordination, studio bookings, filming days, and post-production editing—typically 2-4 weeks and $5,000-$20,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generates comparable quality in minutes at a fraction of the cost. When campaigns change or content needs updates, you regenerate rather than reshoot. Marketing teams report 3x faster content creation and dramatically lower production costs.
Can multiple team members collaborate on social videos?
Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where your social media team, designers, and content creators can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved avatars, brand elements, scripts, and templates accessible to everyone. Admin controls let you manage permissions, review content before posting, and track which team member created which videos.
Can I use HeyGen for employee training videos?
Yes. While HeyGen excels at creating scroll-stopping social content, many organizations also use the platform for internal training videos. The same AI avatars, multilingual capabilities, and quick creation process work for both external marketing and internal L&D needs.
Can I add music, sound effects, or my own voice?
Yes to all three. HeyGen includes a library of licensed background music tracks for commercial use in social videos. You can also upload your own audio files including branded music beds, sound effects, or voice recordings. Some users create hybrid videos: AI avatar for the visual presentation, but their own voice recording for the audio. Or use AI for the main content and overlay your music for brand consistency.
