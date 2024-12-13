Side-by-side, Compare the Features
HeyGen and Synthesia are popular platforms for creating and editing AI-generated videos. They both automate tasks using AI algorithms in video editing, such as generating AI human avatars and text-to-speech capabilities. To select the right tool for you, compare features, customer reviews, and pricing on multiple charts.
HeyGen
Synthesia
|Stock avatars
|Custom studio avatars
|Custom web avatars
|Custom photo avatars
|Custom AI outfit avatars
|Emotions
|Gestures
|Lip sync
4.7/5
4.5/5
|Multiple avatars on screen
|Avatar style
|FaceSwap
Compare Pricing Plan
In addition to the features offered, pricing is a significant factor when deciding between AI video generators. Therefore, how does HeyGen compare to Synthesia in terms of pricing and value for an AI video maker?
Free Plan
Creator
Team
|HeyGen Pricing
$ 0
$ 29/month
$ 69/month
Starter
Corporate
|Synthesia Pricing
$ 29/month
Custom pricing
3 Advantages to Choose HeyGen Over Synthesia
Too much information on the charts? Check out 3 clear advantages that justify choosing HeyGen over Synthesia in your quest for the best AI video generator.
Better AI Avatar Quality
HeyGen boasts superior lip-sync, more natural avatar movements, and a broader variety of styles and appearances. This eliminates any unsettling uncanny valley effects commonly seen in AI-generated videos.
More Avatar Types and Features
HeyGen supports a variety of avatar types and features such as Avatar Pro, Avatar Lite, and Talking Photo. These AI avatars in video production support three view modes (close-up, half-body, and circle view), along with a unique FaceSwap feature that enhances your AI video generation.
Superior Video Editing and Media Features
HeyGen is a powerful AI video generator that provides all the necessary built-in tools and supports a wider range of media elements. Furthermore, it includes AI scripts by ChatGPT, auto-translation, and URL-to-video features that improve video creation efficiency through generative AI video technology.
HeyGen Alternatives
HeyGen vs. Alternatives.
In the context of our AI video generator comparison, checking out HeyGen's unique features against alternatives is beneficial. Compared to alternatives such as Synthesia, Veed.io, Colossyan, and Deepbrain, HeyGen stands out for its quality, flexibility, and all-in-one solutions for creating engaging video AI content. Start experiencing HeyGen and make your videos amazing by beginning a free trial.
D-ID allows users to transform any picture or video into an extraordinary experience using intuitive video AI generation tools.
Elai.io is an AI-powered text-to-video platform that enhances the capabilities of any AI video creator.
Hour One is a synthetic video creation platform utilizing generative AI technology for seamless video production.
FAQs
Why choose HeyGen over Synthesia?
HeyGen offers better AI avatar quality with superior lip-sync and natural movements, avoiding any uncanny valley effects. Explore HeyGen's features and get started with a free trial.
What can HeyGen do?
HeyGen provides advanced AI-generated video tools including superior video editing, media elements, AI scripts, and auto-translation, utilizing AI algorithms in video editing.
How to create videos with HeyGen?
Create videos using several avatar types and features such as AI avatars in video production, and a unique FaceSwap option, all within an easy-to-use interface.
Does HeyGen have a free trial?
Yes, HeyGen offers a free trial to explore its vast features for AI video generation. Experience it firsthand by starting your free trial.
What are the pricing plans for HeyGen?
HeyGen's pricing plans are designed to be competitive, offering value through a range of flexible options for different needs.